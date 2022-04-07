BayPort Credit Union Celebrates Financial Literacy Month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April is U.S. National Financial Literacy Month, and BayPort is inviting the community to learn the importance of saving money and living a financially-healthy life now and in the future. Participants can learn and earn by winning $5, $10, and $15 gift cards, $250 gas gift cards, and $1,000 to pay off their debt.

Zogo Financial Literacy Month Classroom – BayPort invites the community to earn and learn for cash prizes with Zogo, its financial literacy app. Simply join their Financial Literacy Month Classroom and play through the short modules to rack up points. At the end of April, five (5) players will be selected at random to win a $250 gas gift card. Click here to read more and join BayPort's Classroom.

Users are also welcome to play on their own, download the Zogo app, and enter the BAYPORT access code to earn $5, $10, and $15 gift cards from Amazon, Apple, Starbucks, Nike, and 10+ more.

$50,000 Debt Paydown Sweepstakes – BayPort kicked off its fourth annual sweepstakes earlier this year. BayPort will choose a total of 50 winners in 2022. Each month from February 1 to December 1, 2022, five (5) members will receive $1,000 to pay towards their existing balance on any BayPort debt. Members can enter in three steps: Register for the sweepstakes, sign up for Credit Score and make a minimum $1 deposit each month to a BayPort savings account. Click here to see official sweepstakes rules and learn how to enter.

Join a free workshop! – During April, join BayPort's free virtual workshops broadcast on Facebook Live and Zoom. Whether you want to start Saving SMART on your own or Saving Together as a family, BayPort has a tailored workshop for individuals and families. Click here to view their full calendar of available workshop dates and register today.

