Forte Minerals Commences Trading on OTCQB under the symbol FOMNF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. The company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for target resolution and mineral inventory development.

CSE: CUAU OTCQB: FOMNF Frankfurt: 2OA (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Forte Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "FOMNF" as of the opening of the market on April 7th, 2022. In conjunction with the new OTCQB listing, the Company has also applied and is awaiting approval from the Depository Trust Company to make the Company's common shares eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC. This approval would further facilitate trading in the United States.

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States ("US") Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for Forte Minerals Corp. as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com.

Forte Minerals Corp.'s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange the symbol "CUAU" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2OA".

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"

Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.