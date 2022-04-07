"LEVITATING" AND "POSITIONS" SONGWRITERS SHARE TIPS ON COLLABORATION AND MORE IN TWO ASCAP EXPERIENCE SESSIONS DURING ASCAP POP MUSIC AWARDS

"Levitating: Sarah Hudson & Clarence Coffee Jr. in Conversation" on April 12 and "POV: Tommy Brown & Mr. Franks in Conversation" on April 13

Both on @ASCAP Instagram Live

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, on April 12 and April 13 the ASCAP Experience hosts two special sessions focused on the art of writing a hit song. On April 12, Dua Lipa's "Levitating" co-writers will join for "Levitating: Sarah Hudson & Clarence Coffee Jr. in Conversation" and on April 13, the duo behind songs including "Holy" (Justin Bieber) and "34+35," "positions" and "pov" (Ariana Grande) will be featured in "POV: Tommy Brown & Mr. Franks in Conversation." Both sessions will dive deep into advice on crafting the perfect hook, finding inspiration and writing with superstars, and both will be accessible to all via @ASCAP Instagram.

ASCAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP) (PRNewswire)

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards take place on @ASCAP social media April 11 - 14. Coffee, Hudson, Brown and Franks are expected to win awards for their chart-topping hits.

Tuesday, April 12 at 4PM ET/1PM PT

Levitating: Sarah Hudson & Clarence Coffee Jr. in Conversation

ASCAP hosts an exclusive IG Live with Sarah Hudson and Clarence Coffee Jr. – two of the all-star, all-ASCAP crew of songwriters who helped get Dua Lipa's multi-platinum hit "Levitating" off the ground. In addition to co-writing multiple cuts for Dua Lipa, Hudson and Coffee have individually or collectively crafted next-level songs for Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pop Smoke, Years & Years, Pitbull, Lizzo and more. They'll dish on their careers and the art of collaboration, and offer tips for connecting with artists and listeners through songwriting. For music creators whose careers are on the rise or have already taken off, it's sure to be an uplifting conversation.

Wednesday, April 13 at 4PM ET/1PM PT

POV: Tommy Brown & Mr. Franks in Conversation

Writer-producers Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks are among the most trusted collaborators in pop and hip-hop. As two of the sonic architects behind Ariana Grande's blockbuster positions album, plus recent credits with Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Blackpink, they fuse addictive beats and hooks into instantly memorable songs. In "POV: Tommy Brown & Mr. Franks in Conversation," Tommy and Mr. Franks speak with Republic Records Co-President Wendy Goldstein, A&R for Ariana & The Weeknd about process, collaboration and what's around the corner for their heatseeking music careers.

ASCAP Experience's 2022 programming launched last month with a Women's History Month panel, "Wordly Women in Music," featuring Oscar-nominated Encanto composer Germaine Franco (who this year became the first Latina to ever be nominated for Best Original Score, and also the first Latina to join the music branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning concert music composer and conductor Tania León, and Grammy "Song of the Year" winner Amy Wadge, whose songs appear on Ed Sheeran's X, James Blunt's The Afterlove and Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour. The session and all of the 2021 Experience panels are available to view for free at https://www.ascapexperience.com/on-demand .

The 2022 kick-off event followed a benchmark year for ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere. The 2021 virtual panels reached their widest audiences ever – over 41,000 views across real-time and on-demand streaming, generating a 39% increase in attendance and 53% increase in RSVPs compared to the previous year. 2021 Experience guests and panelists included Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Michael Franti, Tai Verdes, Cassadee Pope, Sam DeRosa, Natalia Jiménez, Draco Rosa, Gizzle, Madeline The Person and many more.

ASCAP Experience events for 2022 will be rolling out on a monthly basis this spring and summer. More information can be found at www.ascapexperience.com .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASCAP