Major League Baseball Fans Will Enjoy More Than 19 Million Hot Dogs and Nearly Five Million Sausages at Ballparks in 2022

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot dogs and sausages are consistently among the most ordered food items at Major League Baseball (MLB) stadiums. And in 2022, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) estimates MLB fans will consume 19.1 million hot dogs and nearly five million sausages at games this season.

"Baseball is back and fans are once again excited to enjoy sunny games in a stadium with juicy ballpark frank in their hands," said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. "We can all be thankful this MLB season is kicking off today and that we have a full season to enjoy delicious hot dogs with family and friends."

With MLB fans returning to stadiums at 100 percent capacity for the entire season – the first time since 2019 – hot dog and sausage sales are expected to return to, and exceed, previous years' totals. This season's 19.1 million hot dog estimate is up from 18.3 million in 2019, and this year's five million sausage figure is up from about four million in 2019.

Certain fan bases will contribute a considerable amount to these estimations, including Los Angeles Dodgers fans, who are expected to eat nearly three million hot dogs and sausages on their own this year, and New York Yankees fans, who will likely break the one million hot dog mark. Some of the expected 2022 sausage leaders include the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and St. Louis Cardinals.

While old favorites will always be on the menu, this coming season will also throw some culinary curveballs. A few of the new hot dog offerings are highlighted below, and will soon be added to the MLB Hot Dog and Sausage Guide.

The Baltimore Orioles plan on sticking with their fan-favorite frankfurter: the "Crab Mac-N-Cheese Dog," but they also plan on offering a new specialty hot dog for each homestand – featuring flavors of the visiting team's city.

The Boston Red Sox are rocking a "Jalapeño Cheetos Hot Dog," which is a Kayem beef hot dog, semi-crushed Cheetos, nacho cheese, chopped bacon, jalapeños, and diced red onions

The Houston Astros have created "La Pina Dog," an all-beef hot dog, grilled and topped with fresh smoked pineapple, candied jalapeños, and teriyaki glaze.

The Milwaukee Brewers are adding multiple creations this season, including the "Chili Cheese Dog," "Wisconsin on My Mind Dog," "Milwaukee Dog," "Dog and Pony Show," and a "Badger State Dog."

The Oakland Athletics created a hometown classic: "The Oaktown Dog," which is topped with chili, cheese, and grilled onions.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will try out a "Reuben Dog," featuring Smallman Street Deli corned beef, kraut, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese on a Martin's potato roll.

The Texas Rangers will add a mouthwatering "Cornbread Chili Pie Dog," a Texas Chili all-angus beef hot dog with fresh-baked cornbread as the bun, topped with Texas Chili's chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and Ricos Jalapenos.

For more on annual consumption data, and hot dog and sausage facts and culture, visit www.hot-dog.org.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council: Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

