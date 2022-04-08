FLEXSCREEN OPENING NEW PLANT, PROCURES SIZEABLE COMMITMENT WITH HARVEY BUILDING PRODUCTS

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen is pleased to announce the opening of its newest manufacturing plant in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua location is the seventh FlexScreen facility, with five more across the US and one in Canada.

FlexScreen Logo (PRNewswire)

FlexScreen procures 7th manufacturing location in Nashua, NH , and a sizeable commitment with Harvey Building Products.

Along with this plant comes an expanded partnership with Harvey Building Products, which has several production facilities located in New England and surrounding areas

Regarding the new partnership, FlexScreen Inventor & CEO Joe Altieri said, "Harvey Building Products is one of the most respected window manufacturers in the country, and it's an honor to align FlexScreen with their premium products. New England is one of the only areas in the country without a screen vendor, so we're excited that our new Nashua, NH plant will finally be filling that void."

Justin St. Hilaire, President of Harvey Building Products, said, "Harvey Building Products is proud to have FlexScreen as a partner and supplier for our business. We are excited about the proximity of their new facility to our own manufacturing plants and look forward to increasing our business with them."

The new FlexScreen facility is set to start shipping orders on June 1, 2022.

