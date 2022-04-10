Myeloid Therapeutics Presents Late-Breaking Data at AACR 2022 Demonstrating the Ability of its ATAK™ Receptors and in vivo Delivery of mRNA to Attack Cancer by Immune Reprogramming

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today presented new late-breaking data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held in New Orleans, LA, April 8-13, 2022.

The data presented at AACR 2022 illustrate that Myeloid has designed and developed two novel therapeutic platforms, ATAK™ CAR receptors and in vivo mRNA programming, to target and activate the ability of myeloid cells to attack cancer by immune reprogramming. Myeloid cells are a primary orchestrator of immune response and accumulate naturally within solid tumors, in some cases representing up to seventy-five percent of the tumor mass. Myeloid's adaptations of mRNA for the myeloid compartment are expanding the impact of these cells within in vivo experiments.

Myeloid's novel class of CARs, known as ATAK™ Receptors, combine tumor recognition with multiple proprietary innate-immune signaling domains. Myeloid scientists have screened multiple unexplored combinations of innate-immune signals and uncovered optimal multi-signal pathways. The combination of cancer recognition binders with these novel intracellular signaling domains allows myeloid cells to be reprogrammed with previously unexplored combinations of immune signals, leading to tumor killing and broad systemic anti-tumor responses.

Myeloid's novel in vivo engineering platform specifically targets and activates myeloid cells to elicit broader anti-tumor adaptive immunity. Through this approach, Myeloid demonstrates that delivery of lipid-nanoparticles (LNPs) encapsulating mRNA results in selective uptake and expression by myeloid cells in vivo, leading to potent tumor killing in multiple cold tumor models. These data demonstrate the potential for Myeloid's technology to program cells directly in vivo.

"At this year's AACR meeting, we are pleased to present significant progress across our platforms that showcase the ability of myeloid cells to orchestrate broad immune responses through in vivo mRNA programming and our next-generation ATAK™ CARs," said Bruce McCreedy, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Myeloid. "These data support our plans to initiate clinical trials to evaluate the safety and activity of several novel drug product candidates within the next year, expanding our existing clinical pipeline."

Details of the late-breaking poster presentations:

Title: "In vivo programming of myeloid cells by mRNA-mediated delivery of novel Fc alpha fusion receptor activates anti-tumor immunity"

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1

Date and Time: Sunday Apr 10, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 17

Title: "ATAK receptors, a new class of chimeric antigen receptors that harness innate immunity in myeloid cells to target cancer"

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1

Date and Time: Sunday Apr 10, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 17

Abstracts and full session details can be accessed through the AACR meeting planner once available: AACR Annual Meeting 2022 | April 8-13, 2022 | New Orleans

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

