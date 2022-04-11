$100k In Guaranteed Life Insurance Now Available Through WAEPA

WAEPA now offering guaranteed coverage with no medical requirements

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAEPA (Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies) is now offering $100k in Guaranteed Life Insurance coverage for a limited time.

Civilian Federal Employees under the age of 50 who are not currently WAEPA members are eligible to apply for $100k in Guaranteed Life Insurance coverage with no medical exam required. Approval is guaranteed, and coverage is fully portable for those that leave federal service.

"At WAEPA, we want to provide Civilian Feds with the peace of mind that their family's financial future is secure," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "Civilian Feds serve our country every day, and our goal is to serve them. This guaranteed offer provides the opportunity to realize that goal."

This limited time offer expires on May 25, 2022. Existing WAEPA members, spouses, and dependents are ineligible, and you must be a United States citizen to apply. To learn more about WAEPA's $100k Guaranteed Issue Group Term Life Insurance and to apply, please visit: https://www.waepa.org/100k

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare, and financial well-being of its members. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members. For more information, visit waepa.org, or give us a call at (888) 353-1308.

