Advisor Group Welcomes Gallagher's Retirement Plan Consulting Practice To Its Network

New member adds 90 advisors, 50 support staff to independent wealth management network

PHOENIX, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group Inc., the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the addition of Gallagher's Retirement Plan Consulting Practice, a 90+advisor team, to the Advisor Group network.

Gallagher joins Advisor Group through its affiliation with network partner Triad Advisors, a network of firms that also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Securities America and Woodbury Financial Services.

Gallagher's Retirement Plan Consulting capabilities are driven by the team's extensive experience, expertise, and credibility with defined benefit and defined contribution clients. A consulting model that combines small firm flexibility with the scalability and depth of a large organization made Gallagher and Triad like-minded and natural partners for delivering holistic financial wellbeing solutions to clients.

"Autonomy was a key factor in our decision to consolidate most of our major business lines, including the more than 2,000 retirement plans we oversee. A hybrid model -- with Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC, as the RIA and Triad Advisors as the broker-dealer – provides flexibility to grow our financial planning practice," said John Jurik, Gallagher's National Practice Leader for Retirement Plan Consulting.

Jeff Leonard, Financial and Retirement Services Leader North America, added that "Gallagher chose Triad because of its experience, expertise and focus on partnership."

Michael Gatti, CFP®, Vice President of Business Development at Triad Advisors, said, "Gallagher leadership's decades of experience shepherding corporate clients, financial planning clients and potential merger partners to their goals brings incredible value to our network. We look forward to supporting their needs and those of their clients and building a long-term relationship with the entire team."

"We are thrilled that Gallagher's team recognized Triad's reputation as a leader and pioneer in the hybrid RIA model when they were considering the growing needs of their retirement business practice," said Jeff Rosenthal, President Triad Advisors. "We are honored to have them as part of the Advisor Group family."

Greg Cornick, President of Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group, said: "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group family of firms, we welcome the Gallagher team. We are thrilled they chose to build their hybrid RIA with an experienced and proven partner. We look forward to their continued success with Advisor Group."

About Gallagher

Gallagher's Retirement, Investment & Fiduciary Consulting Practices provide retirement, investment advice/consulting and decision-making to institutional investors, which include public and private sector employee benefit plans (including multi-employer plans), charitable institutions, foundations, endowments, labor organizations, state or municipal government entities, hospitals, non-profit organizations, private trusts, and corporations or business entities, high net worth and other individuals. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC, is a subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC ("GFA") is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor that provides retirement, investment advisory, discretionary/named and independent fiduciary services. GFA is a limited liability company with Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc. as its single member. GFA may pay referral fees or other remuneration to employees of AJG or its affiliates or to independent contractors; such payments do not change our fee. Securities may be offered through Triad Advisors, LLC ("Triad"), member FINRA/SIPC. Triad is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Triad. Neither Triad, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., GFA, their affiliates nor representatives provide accounting, legal or tax advice.

About Triad Advisors

Triad Advisors is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, Triad is a national broker-dealer as well as a multi-custodial registered investment adviser firm that was an early pioneer and continued leader in the hybrid registered investment adviser marketplace. The company has more than 600 financial providers on its platform and provides a comprehensive set of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Advisor Group, Inc.

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $515 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

