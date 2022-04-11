CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Cerence Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2022

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Cerence Inc. ("Cerence Inc.") (NASDAQ: CRNC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Cerence Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-

form?prid=25736&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Cerence Inc. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: April 26, 2022

Aggrieved Cerence Inc. investors only have until April 26, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

