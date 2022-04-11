Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. and TQIntelligence Launch A Voice AI Digital Health Solution for Georgia Youth

ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. and TQIntelligence today announced that Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. will integrate Clarity AI, TQIntelligence's digital health platform, into in-school programs throughout Georgia to provide mental health services to the most vulnerable patient population.

TQIntelligence's Clarity AI features a unique voice-based algorithm that objectively identifies and targets high-risk patients to improve treatment outcomes, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, ER visits, and other high-dollar services. Using predictive analytics to manage high-risk patients in this way supports Family Ties Enterprises, Inc.'s vision of being a data-driven behavioral health organization.

Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. will be piloting Clarity AI in its school-based program, which serves more than 90 schools in Georgia, and has been awarded the APEX grant, with school year 2022-2023 being its second-year funding. The grant, which is sanctioned through the Governor's office of Georgia, strives to build capacity, and increase access to mental health services for school-aged youth, Pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade, throughout the state.

"The youth and families served in our Intensive In-Home behavioral health programs represent some of the most complex youth in the Georgia system of care," said Ciara Green, CEO of Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. "These are youth that due to exposure are usually plagued with complex trauma and higher ratings on clinical assessment scales; we have a history of using evidence based modalities to address complex trauma. Due to attrition in the field on a national level right now, cases at times can also be staffed by clinicians that are newer in the field, so I am beyond thrilled that we are putting this innovative tool in their toolbelts."

The two organizations will use the cutting-edge voice algorithm to support school systems as a whole. Schools have been under a great deal of pressure to address additional trauma-related cases brought about by COVID. The new initiative will focus on improving mental health outcomes for this population with the goal of improving the quality of life of youth, increasing their level of function, and improving academic performance.

"COVID has disproportionately impacted underserved communities that were struggling before COVID and schools need innovative technologies to measure students' trauma burden," said Dr. Yared Alemu, founder and CEO of TQIntelligence. "Our digital health solutions help identify trauma severity quickly, track treatment outcomes systematically, and monitor high-risk students remotely."

This collaboration highlights Family Ties Enterprises, Inc.'s commitment to innovation, not only to address current problems of affordable quality mental health services but also to deal with the upcoming shortage of mental health providers. Clarity AI has added a solution to support providers by automating the clinical documentation process, which reduces the amount of time therapists spend documenting by 50 percent.

"We are excited to see how TQIntelligence will help us respond to patient data in real-time to improve the quality of interventions performed by the Therapists," Green continued. "As the pilot renders successful outcomes, it is Family Ties Enterprises, Inc.'s hope that we could find pathways to expand TQIntelligence more broadly across our continuum of mental health services at Family Ties Enterprises, Inc."

About Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. Headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. is a human services leader transforming lives through early childhood, family stability, and mental health services. Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in adopting evidence-based services, and trauma-informed care, for children 4-18 and Adults and their families, via telehealth and in-person. They have been recognized on the national level as a NNED partner of the month Family Ties Enterprises, Inc. who employs 160 staff in 12 counties throughout the state of Georgia, and is led by President Ciara Green, LCSW. To read more about Family Ties Enterprises, Inc., go to https://www.familytiesinc.com/, or email info@familytiesinc.com

TQIntelligence is a Georgia Institute of Technology incubator company and the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR Phase I and II) recipient. The grant supports TQIntelligence's R&D leveraging human voice/speech and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop a voice biomarker of psychological distress in children and adolescents. The voice-based algorithm enables multidisciplinary teams to collaborate to deliver affordable quality mental health care. TQI's innovation augments emerging therapists' clinical capabilities to improve their therapeutic effectiveness. TQI is a portfolio company for Startup Health, BCBS of Massachusetts and Jumpstart Foundry. https://www.tqintelligence.com

