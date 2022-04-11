Jacobs Law Group Wins Again in Defeating OptumRx's Arbitration Clause

More Nails in the Coffin of Optum's Unconscionable Arbitration Clause

PHILADELPHIA , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time in less than a year, Jacobs Law Group has defeated Optum's effort to force independent pharmacies to arbitrate their challenges to Optum's reimbursement rates. From the State court in California, to the Federal District Court in Pennsylvania and now to another State court in Illinois, JLG's attorneys have crafted a winning approach to defeating Optum's unconscionable and plainly unfair arbitration clause; a clause that attempts to illegally skew the legal playing field in Optum's favor. Now three courts have all agreed with JLG's legal arguments and have ruled that Optum's arbitration clause is unconscionable and cannot be imposed on independent pharmacies.

The holding of the Illinois State court, the Circuit Court in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for St. Clair County Illinois, is nearly identical to that of the California State Court that Optum's arbitration clause is both procedurally and substantively unconscionable. Indeed, the Illinois Court agreed with the California court that Optum's arbitration clause is "unfairly one-sided", indeed, it is "so one sided as to shock the conscience" and therefore the Illinois Court found the clause to be unconscionable.

Lead JLG Attorney Mark Cuker said "Defeating Optum's unconscionable arbitration clause yet again is another nail in the coffin of oppressive unfair arbitration clauses that are structured solely to advantage huge companies at the expense of smaller businesses without significant bargaining power. We are well on our way toward ripping away the secrecy curtain imposed by companies like Optum and exposing their dirty secrets." Managing Partner Neal Jacobs added, "this win could help save your local pharmacy and should be a lesson to those who rig the system with unconscionable arbitration clauses."

The Jacobs Law Group (JLG) is an award-winning law firm, peer reviewed with the highest ratings for legal ability and ethics. JLG provides winning business & litigation services and represents over 1,000 independent pharmacies nationwide pursuing claims for PBM abuses. JLG seeks to represent those parties (including pharmaceutical companies and governmental units) with claims against the PBM's.

