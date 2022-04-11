Sandy Cove Advisors Appoints Keiron O'Brien to Managing Director

HINGHAM, Mass., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy Cove Advisors, a boutique financial advisory firm that delivers a full spectrum of customized wealth management services, today is pleased to announce that Keiron O'Brien has joined the firm as Managing Director, effective immediately.

O'Brien's new role will see him serving as Senior Client Advisor for Sandy Cove Advisors, acting as a lead on key client relationships to help clients meet – and exceed – their personal financial goals.

"As we continue to grow, we are committed to bringing on the best talent and resources for current and future clients," commented Deidre Prescott, President and Founder of Sandy Cove Advisors. "Keiron's track record speaks for itself, and he is already a valued member of the leadership team."

Prior to joining Sandy Cove Advisors, O'Brien has over two decades of financial service experience. Keiron held a Senior Vice President position at Brown Brothers Harriman in private banking. His experience also includes a role as VP of Fidelity's Charitable Services Group and six years working at private equity funds and hedge funds.

"My philosophy around wealth management is collaboration, relationship building and truly listening to my clients' complex issues and providing solutions," said O'Brien. Keiron has experience working with entrepreneurs, busy executives, and successful families. "I look forward to working with clients, gaining their trust and broadening our reach in the Greater Boston area."

O'Brien received a B.S. in marketing from Boston College and a B.A. in accounting and finance from Portobello College in Dublin, Ireland. He resides in Hingham with his wife and three children.

To schedule a meeting with Keiron, email kobrien@sandycoveadvisors.com.

