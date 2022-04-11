Southern Company, in partnership with Volta, now offering sustainable software solutions to companies transitioning from commercial fleets to electric vehicles

ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a significant step in electric transportation solutions for companies looking to transition commercial fleets to electric vehicles (EV). Having worked with Volta Inc. previously on optimizing EV siting analytics, Southern and Volta today announce PredictEV® Fleet – a product that will allow Southern Company to inform and advise customers on the right fleet electrification strategy to meet their needs in the most efficient and thorough way.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company) (PRNewswire)

PredictEV® Fleet analyzes data on existing vehicle fleets and premises to identify key planning components such as:

A range of recommended EVs to replace internal combustion engine vehicles with similar specifications;

Optimal EV supply equipment ("EVSE") to serve the fleet's charging needs;

Estimated costs and savings with a calculation of total cost ownership;

Integration of applicable rebates and incentives, such as federal, state, and utility programs;

Carbon mitigation implication by shifting to EVs

"Nearly one in every five vehicles in the U.S. is owned by a company, making fleet electrification an important business opportunity and a critical component to a carbon-free transportation future for all," said Drew Bennett, Executive Vice President of Network Operations at Volta. "Our fleet product enables data-driven electrification planning for both fleet operators and the utilities that serve them to ensure strategies are future-proof and efficient."

Southern Company expects to use the product to guide its plans to meet rising EV demand and to create new EV product offerings for its customers.

"We're talking to customers everyday about future electric transportation needs and the 'why' is usually clear – customers see electric transportation as a way to lower costs and achieve their sustainability objectives. But there's still some uncertainty around the 'how, what, and when.' We see PredictEV Fleet, and our partnership with Volta, as a tool for our customers to start answering those questions." said Chris Cummiskey, chief commercial and customer solutions officer at Southern Company. "This is one of several investments in innovation we are making to bring sustainability solutions to our customers – and to our own businesses."

In 2020, Southern Company announced an internal fleet electrification goal to convert 50 percent of its electric companies' light-duty vehicles and equipment to electric by 2030. Southern Company is a founding partner of the venture capital firm Energy Impact Partners (EIP) and collaborates with EIP portfolio companies to bring technology and business model innovation, like PredictEV Fleet, to life for the benefit of our customers, communities, and family of businesses.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com .

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry-leading, global electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, powering vehicles and commerce. Volta's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop, and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into people's daily routines, Volta's goal is to benefit consumers, brands, and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Company