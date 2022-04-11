UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya Honors Women with Summer Gastronomy Takeover

Superbia Summer is back for its fourth year of extraordinary food, mixology, art and entertainment, celebrating creative women

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, the redefined, adults only all-inclusive hotel located in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula, announces the women-powered line-up for its fourth annual gastronomy series, Superbia Summer. From July 11 to August 21, the hotel's multi-sensory experience will feature an all women roster of chefs, mixologists, and local artisans all coming together to showcase their talent from different regions of Mexico. Each week will feature one chef, one mixologist, and one artisan implementing their unique twist to transform the hotel's experiences. Additionally, this year's event will also include a variety of pool activations, live entertainment and more. Superbia Summer invites guests to indulge in paradise and embark on a journey through the senses alongside the following talent:

July 11-17 : Chef Marcela Bolaño , Mixologist Rocio Frias , Artisan Carina Barbachano

July 18-24 : Chef Regina Escalante , Mixologist Mafer Tejeda, Artisan Cristina Arnedo

July 25-31 : Chef Lupita Vidal , Mixologist Ximena Villaseñor, Artisan Juana Gomez

August 1-7 : Chef Marta Zapata , Mixologist Fatima Leon , Artisan Claudia Ponce De Leon

August 8-14 : Chef Adria Montano , Mixologist Claudia Cabrera , Artisan Paloma Santa Cruz

August 15-21 : Chef Celia Florian , Mixologist Majo Cruz , Artisan Gaston Gallardo

"Women have always been at the forefront of UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya's identity. From ideation to execution, the hotel would not be what it is today without the powerful women-led team behind it. This year, on the heels of its fifth anniversary, we wanted to pay homage to our roots and bring in a number of exceptional women across the food, beverage and arts industries to showcase their talents," said Irma Yeo, Director of Sales at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya. "Incorporating a memorable multi-sensory event into a culturally immersive, all-inclusive experience while highlighting outstanding women demonstrates our commitment to offering our guests a curated, one-of-a-kind vacation."

UNICO 20°87º Hotel Riviera Maya redefines the all-inclusive vacation experience and offers an unfiltered view of modern Mexico. From the concept, to the rustic-meets-modern design, and even the cultural art displayed around the property, UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya is completely ideated by women. Born out of a desire to create an unparalleled journey within the region while encompassing relaxed luxury and cultural immersion, UNICO 20°87° celebrates five years as the new standard for the sophisticated travelers looking for an all-inclusive vacation. Located south of Playa del Carmen in Mexico, this exceptional, adults only, all-inclusive hotel features 448 lavishly appointed guest rooms boasting predominantly ocean-views with semi-private swim-up pools on all ground floor rooms and outdoor double-hydro spa tubs on all remaining rooms, an in-room mini bar stocked by guest preferences, three expansive pools, a state-of-the-art wellness gym, a full-service spa, five globally-infused gourmet restaurants, six bars and lounges, and two swim-up bars.

UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya is taking every measure to provide its guests with a S.A.F.E. experience with the enhanced cleanliness and sanitation. For more information on enhanced safety protocols, please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/en/info/hygiene-protocols/ and for more information on COVID-19 testing please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/en/info/covid-testing/ .

For more information or to book a stay at UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com . To engage with the hotel on social media, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Twitter and Instagram @unico2087.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com .

