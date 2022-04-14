Leaders In At-Home Veterinary Care Experience Unprecedented Growth Less Than One Year From Launch

The Vets has expanded to 12 cities and hired 100 veterinary professionals to treat 15,000 pets, with plans to service half the nation by end of 2022

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vets , a mobile veterinary service bringing high-quality pet care into the home, celebrates nearly one year of service with over 12,000 appointments to date. The company's tremendous growth of healing 15,000 animals and providing 100+ jobs to veterinarians and vet technicians, demonstrates its commitment to innovating the antiquated industry and shows the importance of connecting with the customer to provide more personalization and care to each appointment. The tech-enabled provider is dedicated to improving how the veterinary industry operates to provide the utmost care for pets and flexible work hours to providers across the nation.

The Vets (PRNewswire)

Since launching in Miami, FL in 2021, The Vets have expanded services to 12 cities nationwide with their 30 mobile units, offering in-home visits at a flat rate regardless of the number of pets seen during that visit. With The Vets, pets can receive nose-to-tail exams and other services including, wellness exams, home lab tests, microchipping, vaccinations, health travel certificates and more without ever leaving the comfort of home.

With over 23 million households gaining a pet in 2021 and the pet humanization trend driving the pet care industry, The Vets is adapting to meet demands and offer its mobile veterinary services to half the nation by the end of 2022, with goals to service all 50 states.

The Vets' key successes from the past year include:

Treating on average ~1,000 pets per month

Secured 12,000+ appointments since launching

Over half of customers book a second appointment within 30 days

30% Month-over-month customer growth

85% of Veterinarians on staff are Female

Reduced the industry-average wait time for an appointment from 21 days to six days

Traditionally, mobile pet care has been used in rural areas of the United States to serve large animals, with the vast majority of household pet care happening at clinics. What separates The Vets from others within the space, is bringing world-class veterinarians into customers' homes to ensure that what can't be seen through the screen in telehealth appointments or in a high-stress clinic, is accurately diagnosed and treated or prescribed in person, at home. As a result, The Vets earned a 91 Net Promoter Score.

The Vets are available in cities across the US, including; Austin, Brooklyn, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Seattle and Tampa. For more information, visit thevets.com .

About The Vets

Founded in 2021, The Vets is bringing pet care home. The Vets are a tech-enabled veterinary care provider, removing undue stress and bringing comprehensive pet care into the comfort of your home. They pride themselves in building a team of industry leading veterinarians supported through training, development and advanced medical technologies to deliver the most comprehensive health care for your pet, all in a stress-free environment. Powered by a group of over 180 employees, The Vets currently operate in 12 cities with plans to expand to 22 by the end of 2022.

