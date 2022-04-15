InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Waste Can Design (ALL-2753)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved waste can that would eliminate the need to lift a heavy bag upward for removal," said an inventor, from Stockbridge, Ga., "so I invented the LEAF EXPRESS. My design would also prevent the bag from falling into the can when depositing waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to remove a full bag from a waste can. It also ensures that the bag remains in place while in the can. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2753, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

