NAMI Greater Los Angeles County Announces Walk Event for 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is announcing its annual NAMIWalks Your Way event is returning to Grand Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

NAMI Greater Los Angeles County (PRNewswire)

The theme this year is Together for Mental Health. The largest annual mental health advocacy event in Southern California, NAMIWalks Los Angeles County raises funds for free programs and services that bring NAMI's message of hope and community to everyone impacted by mental illness. Typically, nearly 4000 walkers attend the walk event held at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles. NAMI Greater Los Angeles County is partnering with Forest Lawn Memorial Parks, The Rotter Family, and Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. who have chosen this year to provide major support for the walk.

The 2022 event will be held concurrently with NAMIWalks all over the country, leveraging technology for a United Day of Hope to honor Mental Health Awareness Month. "We're especially excited to bring people together again to celebrate given the past two years of social isolation and hardship," said Traute Winters, NAMI Greater L.A. County's Executive Director. "NAMIWalks L.A. County is all about gathering in community to break down stigma, raise awareness about mental health issues, and making it easier for folks to seek help and support."

"We are excited to welcome Mayim Bialik and Risa Dorken as NAMIWalks Ambassadors this year help amplify our vision of mental health for all. Both women have independently worked to push forward conversations around mental health and are inspiring fans globally to open up about their internal struggles," said Davi Weber, NAMIWalks Manager.

Mayim Bialik currently stars in "Call Me Kat" and hosts the podcast, "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," which breaks down the myths and misunderstandings about mental health and emotional well-being. Risa Dorken currently stars in "General Hospital" and has leveraged her social media platforms to document her own mental health journey and encourage others to find help.

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI works to end stigma by bringing awareness to mental health, providing support, educating the public and advocating for equal care.

To register for the walk event, please click here.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County ( NAMI GLAC )

NAMI GLAC is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. They work to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County. Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org. All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

NAMI Greater Los Angeles County Facebook • NAMI Greater Los Angeles County Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Greater Los Angeles County