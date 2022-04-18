Hundreds to Climb Iconic Bank of America Tower to End Blood Cancer

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society aims to turn vision of a world without blood cancer into a reality through epic "Big Climb"

RYE BROOK, N.Y., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately every 180 seconds, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer, and there is currently no means of prevention. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is working tirelessly to find cures and provide support for blood cancer patients and their families more than any organization in the world. On May 14, one of its newest fundraising innovations aiming to end blood cancer, Big Climb, will bring hundreds together to conquer the Bank of America Tower virtually.

"Every step you take will help fuel the research and care that has made The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society the gold standard of cancer nonprofits," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Development Officer. "Wherever you live, you can help save lives and take cancer down by being a part of Big Climb.''

Conquering the 1,500 total number of steps that would take participants to the top of Bank of America Plaza can be done in a few different ways:

Climb

Climb 1,500 steps in your home, apartment building, or even a community park

Strides

Tackle 3 to 4 miles of walking, jogging or running

Step-Ups

500 chair step-ups to accomplish your climb

In addition to the virtual climb happening on May 14, participants can join their local communities for in-person climb events in landmarks across the U.S. throughout the Spring. See the full list of events here.

"No matter how individuals decide to climb, conquer, and cure, everyone can help raise funds to support LLS's investment in groundbreaking research to advance blood cancer cures and its first-in-class patient education and services," said Powell.

Participants can climb in honor of local patients in their communities who are spotlighted as a source of inspiration throughout their Big Climb journey.

Through fundraising events like Big Climb, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies. The funds raised through LLS's campaigns are used for:

Research to advance lifesaving therapies like immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine, which are saving lives today.

Free blood cancer information, education and support for patients and families.

National and local advocacy efforts driving policies that safely accelerate new treatments and ensure patients have access to care so that they can live longer, healthier lives.

"As we look towards the future of fundraising, we will continue to tap into our long history of innovation to create engaging and inspiring opportunities for fundraisers and donors that can lead us to a world where no one has to face the devastation of blood cancer," said Powell.

While Big Climb is one of LLS's newest addition to its national fundraising campaign portfolio, LLS pioneered this novel charity climb approach over 30 years ago in Seattle. LLS's signature fundraisers have helped LLS invest in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising science, including immunotherapy and personalized medicine.

Despite the progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis.

For more information or to register for Big Climb and join the fight against blood cancer, visit lls.org/big-climb

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

