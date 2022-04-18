RVshare Partners with DigiSure to Offer the Most Trusted RV Rental Insurance and Protection

First-Of-Its-Kind Program Sets a New Bar for RV Rental Insurance and Protection

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio and SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the first and largest RV rental marketplace, together with insurance technology platform DigiSure today announce a partnership enabling RVshare to bring insurance and protection in-house. As a leading insurance technology platform, DigiSure is the preeminent program partner for mobility and shared economy businesses. Together with RVshare's inventory of over 100,000 RVs, the new joint program debuts as the largest of its kind in the sharing economy.

Crum & Forster, a market leader in specialty insurance solutions, is the insurance provider for the auto liability component of this product, allowing RVshare customers direct access to an exclusive insurance coverage solution, from initial application through the handling of the claim. This partnership allows RVshare's customers access to more robust insurance and protection coverage, enhancing the marketplace experience for RVshare renters and owners.

Offering the most complete coverage on the market, the RVshare Insurance and Protection Plan covers not only comprehensive and collision but acts of God as well. The new plan's nationwide protection coverage extends through all 50 states and Canada, including:

The best-in-class vetting and verification process on every booking

Liability insurance protection up to $1M

Broader coverage including windshield, trailer, and campsite liability

"Our goal was to bring an insurance product to the market that is better than any other option in the RV rental space," said Brian Rogers, RVshare's Vice President, Protection Products. "Even during the best-planned trips, unavoidable incidents can happen. If an incident gives rise to a claim, a speedy and efficient resolution is in the best interest of all parties involved. With DigiSure as our partner, RVshare will offer customers peace of mind, more benefits, and cost-saving solutions."

RVshare selected DigiSure's digital claim management technology and experienced claim handling team to minimize friction and maximize efficiency throughout the claim process, resulting in an expected 50% faster resolution time, and faster return-to-platform times for vehicle owners. RVshare's Customer Support team will continue to offer a rapid and expert response to accidents, including 24/7 emergency roadside assistance.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with RVshare and Crum & Forster to deliver best-in-class insurance and protection products built using RVshare's unique data and insights," said Mike Shim, DigiSure CEO & Co-Founder. "Bringing data, insurance, and technology together to create win-win-win solutions for customers moves our industry forward, and this is a fantastic example of doing exactly that."

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @ rvshare .

About DigiSure

DigiSure is the only Protection-as-a-Service company that allows mobility and sharing platforms to own their data and customer experience from screening to claims. Founded in 2018 with a team of in-house data scientists, insurance experts, and mobility veterans, DigiSure acts as your own data-driven insurance team. DigiSure empowers partners, large and small, by allowing them to revise their insurance programs through incremental improvements or through an enterprise level transformation. For more information, visit www.digisure.ai . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

