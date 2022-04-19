Cell Signaling Technology becomes 1% for the Planet Lighthouse Member

BURLINGTON, Vt. and DANVERS, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Signaling Technology (CST), a discovery technology company and leading provider of antibodies, kits, and services, is the first life sciences company to join 1% for the Planet, committing to donate 1% of annual end-user product sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.

Cell Signaling Technology is the first life sciences company to join 1% for the Planet.

"At CST, reducing our environmental footprint has been a core company value since our sustainability and green initiatives began in 2001," said Michael J. Comb, Ph.D. company President and CEO. "This new partnership with 1% for the Planet reinforces our mission and aligns with our values in helping preserve the Earth's biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and protect our planet for future generations."

"We're thrilled to welcome Cell Signaling Technology to our global movement. As a leader in the life sciences industry, they are uniquely positioned to make the case for the power of the 1% for the Planet commitment," said Kate Williams, CEO of 1%. "We look forward to supporting their strategic philanthropy and seeing their amazing partnerships in action. They will be a strong role model in their field."

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $360 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.

About Cell Signaling Technology

Cell Signaling Technology (CST) is a different kind of life sciences company—one founded, owned, and run by active research scientists, with the highest standards of product and service quality, technological innovation, and scientific rigor. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, CST employs over 500 people worldwide. The company consistently provides scientists around the globe with best-in-class products and services to fuel their quests for discovery. CST is a company of caring people driven by a devotion to facilitating good science—a company committed to doing the right thing for its Customers, its communities, and our planet.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

