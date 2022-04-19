Coldwell Banker Realty is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of Coldwell Banker Bain, a Leader in Global Luxury

With strategic acquisition, industry renowned Coldwell Banker Bain in Washington and Oregon to become a Coldwell Banker company-owned operation

MADISON, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Coldwell Banker franchisee affiliate Coldwell Banker Bain. Following the strategic acquisition of The Landover Corporation, doing business as Coldwell Banker Bain, from US RES Holding, LLC, an investment company, the real estate brokerage will continue to operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker Bain.

CB Realty Logo (PRNewswire)

Through this acquisition, Coldwell Banker Realty welcomes 1,300 independent sales agents across 37 offices. President and Chief Executive Officer of Coldwell Banker Bain Mike Grady, along with his management team and elite brokerage force, will remain with the newly combined company. Together with Coldwell Banker Bain, the Coldwell Banker company-owned operation boasts more than 53,000 affiliated sales associates in 642 offices in 55 markets across the United States, with a combined closed sales volume of nearly $204 billion based on 2021 sales.

Coldwell Banker Bain has been a leader in luxury real estate since they opened their doors more than 50 years ago. Renowned for their superior service for luxury clients, the company has sold some of the most elite properties in the Pacific Northwest. The company is a leader within the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, with the highest count of certified Luxury Property Specialists from the affiliate network.

Grady joined Coldwell Banker Bain in 1994 and became chief operating officer in 2009. He was named CEO of Coldwell Banker Bain in 2021. He was also recently named to the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200, a list of the most powerful people in residential real estate.

For over five-decades, Coldwell Banker Bain has been helping people buy and sell their most important investments -- their homes -- in the Pacific Northwest. In 2021, Coldwell Banker Bain achieved a total sales volume of more than $8 billion and earned the Coldwell Banker Chairman's Circle designation for outstanding performance in volume, ranking as the top network affiliate in adjusted gross income out of 3,000 offices across 40 countries and territories.

Coldwell Banker Bain's history started when William A. Bain began his career in the real estate industry in 1950. Bain had a dream to build a real estate company that focused on luxury and serviced discerning clientele. This dream became a reality with the launch in 1972 of a company known today as Coldwell Banker Bain. Coldwell Banker Bain has been rooted in the luxury market since its inception and continues in that tradition today, spanning multiple branches in major cities along the I-5 corridor, from Bellingham, WA, south to Bend, OR.

Coldwell Banker Bain will continue to deliver the same top-quality services clients have come to expect. Enjoying years of experience and on-the-ground resources, Coldwell Banker Bain will continue to push the industry forward in the Pacific Northwest.

CLICK TO TWEET:

We're excited to announce that Coldwell Banker Bain is now part of Coldwell Banker Realty #CBProud @CBBainHomes. For more information on this strategic acquisition, see here: https://blog.coldwellbanker.com/coldwell-banker-bain-acquisition/

QUOTES:

"I'm excited to welcome Coldwell Banker Bain. The company has been a North Star for luxury real estate for over 50 years and we are proud to support their legacy. Both organizations share our rich Coldwell Banker culture and heritage and take great pride in the technology, service and support offered to our agents, clients and consumers. Together we further bolster our surrounding affiliates with a strategically unified Coldwell Banker front. They make a remarkable addition to our team." - M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty

"At Coldwell Banker Bain, we take immense pride in the support and services we provide to our agents and employees, which ultimately leads to superior knowledge, advocacy, and service to exceed our clients' expectations. We're excited to continue helping our clients and customers realize their homeownership dreams under the same trusted name and brand of Coldwell Banker Bain, now with the support from the company-owned operations." - Mike Grady, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Bain

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned Coldwell Banker-branded real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 52,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices. Coldwell Banker Realty is part of Realogy Brokerage Group, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY). For more information, visit www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S. and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Media Inquiries: Athena Snow Deanna Gorecki Coldwell Banker Realty G&S for Coldwell Banker Realty 973.407.5590 516.233.9446 Athena.Snow@coldwellbanker.com DGorecki@gscommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty