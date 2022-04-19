Kroger Names New Greater Houston Spokesperson and Corporate Affairs Manager

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Houston division announced today Teresa Dickerson, formerly corporate affairs manager for the organization's Delta (Memphis) division, will now lead corporate affairs, including internal and external/reputation communications and government and community relations for the Houston division, which includes 108 stores in the Greater Houston area and Louisiana. Dickerson joined The Kroger Co. in 2014 and has over 20 years of experience in communications, public relations and community marketing.

"Our Houston division is in good hands with Teresa at the helm, stewarding the incredible work done every day by our associates and community partners," said Laura Gump, president of the Houston division. "Our team will benefit from her expertise, and I look forward to working alongside her to grow our efforts in the Houston and Louisiana communities."

Prior to joining Kroger, she spent 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association (NBA). There, she served as director of community investments, leading the team's outreach strategy and cause-marketing campaigns.

"I am excited to join the Houston division to connect with our associates, customers and communities on a deeper level while inspiring more action, doing more good, and reaching more people," said Dickerson. "My goal is to continue the impactful work Kroger supports in the Houston area and beyond and propel Kroger's promise of providing fresh food for everyone."

"Dickerson has been an incredible leader at Kroger for nearly eight years," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "She excels at building and cultivating relationships, and I am confident her knowledge and skills will enable her to offer a fresh perspective that further elevates Kroger's story in the Houston and Louisiana communities."

Dickerson was recognized in 2021 as a Rising Star by Progressive Grocer as part of its "Top Women in Grocery" annual talent recognition program. She earned this accolade for her efforts in spearheading Kroger's pandemic relief programs and community initiatives across a five-state region, which includes Western Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Western Kentucky and Southern Missouri. She currently serves on the Women's Foundation of Greater Memphis Board of Directors. Dickerson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from The University of Memphis and a Master of Science degree in Education from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About the Kroger Houston Division

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. The Kroger Houston Division includes 108 stores in Southeast Texas and Louisiana with over 15,000 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025 and as part of this initiative, Kroger Houston donated $1.9 million to local non-profit organizations and schools and donated 2.6 million pounds of food to local food banks in 2021. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

