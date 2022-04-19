LucidLink Named to CRN 2022 Storage 100 List

Selected for excellence in Data Management for second consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution connecting creative teams around the world, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its second annual Storage 100 list in the Data Management category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.

Chosen by a panel of respected CRN editors, LucidLink was selected for its revolutionary approach to universally open access collaboration through the use of their high-performance cloud-native file service, Filespaces. Filespaces enhances support for file-based production workloads by providing on-demand file services and streaming remote access for globally dispersed teams. Data is streamed on-demand, reducing complexity, optimizing distributed workflows and enhancing team collaboration and productivity.

"We are very proud of our team at LucidLink as we continually execute on our vision and maintain a position as a technical leader at the forefront in the evolution of cloud-native file services and collaboration" said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO, LucidLink. "We are honored to be recognized by CRN for two years in a row."

CRN's Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year's list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.

The vendors recognized on the 2022 Storage 100 list were selected because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. The list acts as a resource for solution providers from the IT channel that are looking for vendors with industry-leading offerings to form the basis of cutting-edge solutions.

"CRN's Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022."

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

