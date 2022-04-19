Nitches to Create Immersive Metaverse Featuring 3D Avatars and Virtual Reality (VR) Conferences and Concerts

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (OTC: NICH) (the "company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced it will create its own metaverse for users to create 3D avatars, buy and sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and experience exclusive VR meetings, shows and events.

"We are using our high-tech savvy and imaginative vision to develop our own metaverse where users can have fun with friends, enjoy immersive experiences and thrive in a community that supports their needs," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "We will also collaborate with other major NFT marketplaces, allowing interoperable NFT assets to be used, purchased and sold in our metaverse."

Nitches team of designers and developers plan to integrate MetaHuman Creator, a software tool developed by Epic Games' Unreal Engine. The advanced software will bring to life highly realistic 3D avatars in Nitches' metaverse that can be downloaded for use in other metaverses. The 3D avatars can be outfitted in the latest designs from Nitches' exclusive clothing lines that are designed with leading celebrities and influencers.

With VR headsets, users will navigate their unique 3D avatars into captivating venues and events where they can network, chill or get pumped up in a virtual world.

"Because the 3D avatars are so realistic, users will feel like they are standing next to each other and chatting or collaborating in real life," said Morgan. "Our metaverse will be a one-of-a-kind experience that will reflect Nitches commitment to high-end design and cutting-edge technology."

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

