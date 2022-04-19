Synexis® sharpens focus on healthcare market, announces key strategic partnership and quality certification

New partnership with APIC and ISO 9001:2015 certification with TÜV Rheinland® of North America signals Synexis® commitment to healthcare industry and quality assurance

LENEXA, Kan., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synexis® LLC announced two strategic initiatives that highlight the company's focus and future growth in the healthcare market. Synexis has entered a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), a key professional organization in infection prevention and the healthcare industry. Synexis also recently completed ISO 9001:2015 certification with TÜV Rheinland® of North America. This certification is recognized and adopted within many industries, including healthcare. This effort highlights the company's commitment to consistency of service, quality assurance, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement.

"Our strategic partnership with APIC and our procurement of ISO 9001:2015 certification both represent Synexis' deep commitment to raising the bar in our industry and delivering the highest quality of our cutting-edge BioDefense System to make air and surfaces cleaner for our partners and customers," said Eric Schlote, Synexis chief executive officer.

APIC Strategic Partnership

Synexis has joined the APIC Strategic Partner Program for 2022. The APIC Strategic Partner Program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal of advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities and beyond. APIC Strategic Partners play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit APIC's membership, which is comprised of nurses, physicians, epidemiologists, microbiologists, public health professionals and other individuals dedicated to preventing the spread of infection. APIC is the leading association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, with more than 15,000 infection preventionist (IP) members.

"We are excited to welcome Synexis as an APIC Strategic Partner and look forward to their expertise in indoor air quality and microbial reduction in occupied spaces," said APIC Chief Executive Officer Devin Jopp, EdD, MS. "As we work toward advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control, our hope is that together, we can create a safer world through the prevention of infection."

ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Synexis has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification with TÜV Rheinland® of North America. ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that ensures customers receive consistent, good-quality products and services through an effective quality management system.

"Certification provides an opportunity to expand our business to new sectors, like the healthcare industry, and clients that require this level of quality management," said Schlote. "By earning the ISO 9001:2015 certification, our customers and partners know they will receive high quality products and services when working with Synexis."

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is based on quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. To become ISO 9001:2015 certified, Synexis underwent two stages of auditing, including documentation and evaluation of its quality management system with TÜV Rheinland® of North America. The foundation of ISO 9001:2015 is continual improvement and requires organizations to define their objectives and evaluate processes for any necessary improvements or efficiencies.

ABOUT THE APIC STRATEGIC PARTNER PROGRAM

The APIC Strategic Partner Program is a formal partnership between APIC and industry partners united in the common goal of reducing the risk of infection. APIC's partners play an important role in supporting many of the programs and services that make APIC membership so valuable. More information is available at apic.org/strategic-partners.

ABOUT SYNEXIS

Synexis develops cutting-edge BioDefense systems designed to transform the air to make the air and surfaces cleaner. Synexis BioDefense systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as antimicrobial devices. Accordingly, Synexis BioDefense systems are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The Synexis system is Underwriters Laboratories (UL2998) Certified to produce no ozone and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow.1 Synexis currently holds numerous U.S. patents. In addition, Synexis DHP™ Technology is supported by data from seven peer-reviewed studies.2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Founded in 2008, Synexis LLC is the leader in microbial reduction and the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP™ (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide) to help reduce the presence of microbes in indoor spaces around the clock, without the need for occupants to evacuate the space. Synexis has set the bar in the industry and continues to educate current and future customers on indoor environmental quality (IEQ).

For more information, visit Synexis.com .

