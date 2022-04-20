Archbishop Hoban High School celebrates record-setting event, announces new capital campaign

AKRON, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archbishop Hoban High School's annual Extravaganza fundraiser ended in record-setting fashion on Saturday, April 9, with a sold-out crowd and grossing more than $1,040,000. Extravaganza is a year-round effort, which included two other fundraising events leading up to this year's Live at the Disco. Extravaganza, which benefits student scholarships and other school needs, was the school's 37th annual. After two years of virtual events, the Hoban community responded in a big way to support Hoban students.

"The Hoban community never wavers," President Chris DiMauro '99 said. "Their generosity and belief in our Holy Cross values consistently amaze me. Extravaganza is a true testament to the power of family and belief – it was great to have some of our closest friends back together in person."

Guests were treated to dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing and live music from a national act, Disco Inferno. During a welcome address to the crowd of nearly 430 guests, DiMauro and Hoban Principal, T.K. Griffith, Class of 1989, announced an ambitious new capital campaign, the school's first major facilities project since 2014. The Every Knight, Every Day Capital Campaign includes wholesale renovations to Hoban's classrooms and the construction of a new 8,500-square-foot student center space.

"The new student center will serve as a wellness hub for our building," Griffith said. "While it will function as our cafeteria space, it is so much more than this. We envision the new student center as a large group meeting space, as well as a space to house our wellness initiatives and student activities."

The campaign also includes a sizable gift to the Hoban Endowment Fund, which provides annual access to funding for student scholarships. In his remarks to the crowd, DiMauro stressed the pillars of achievement, access and community, which will serve as foundations of the campaign.

"The Every Knight, Every Day Capital Campaign is fittingly named," DiMauro said. "The holistic design of the project will positively impact Hoban students every day of their high school journey."

To learn more about Archbishop Hoban High School and the Every Knight, Every Day Campaign, please visit www.everyknight.org.

Archbishop Hoban High School is a college preparatory Catholic high school that serves a diverse community of more than 800 students in the greater Akron area. Founded in 1953 by the Brothers of Holy Cross, the first order of teaching brothers in the United States, the school received a Special Purpose Charter from the Ohio Department of Education for focusing on college preparation programs for grades 9-12 with 97 percent of its students pursuing college degrees. More information is available by visiting www.hoban.org.

