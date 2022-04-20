Clinical Architecture rebrands SaaS solution for Interoperability and Data Quality

New SaaS Healthcare Interoperability and Data Quality Solution that Liberates Patient Data for the Masses has a New Name.

CARMEL, Ind., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Architecture announces a new name for their turnkey, fully-managed, interoperability and data quality solution. "Nomentys™" (previously known as "Nomad") is aimed at helping healthcare organizations easily comply with the 21st Century Cures Act through a cost-effective, easy-to-use SaaS approach.

Nomentys ingests patient data in various formats, normalizes it to USCDI v2, enhances the data for improved quality, and then transforms it into a standard, predictable output such as FHIR. Drawing on the capabilities of Symedical®, Clinical Architecture's industry-leading healthcare terminology and semantic normalization platform, Nomentys combines powerful normalization and data quality capabilities into an integrated service. Using Nomentys dramatically reduces the barriers and effort necessary to make high-quality, nationwide health information exchange a reality.

"Clinical Architecture is excited to announce the rebrand of our fully-managed interoperability SaaS solution to Nomentys. The new product name is more in-line with our suite of innovative healthcare solutions, and our mission to help healthcare organizations quickly and easily achieve syntactic and semantic interoperable exchange of their patient's health information," said Charlie Harp, Chief Executive Officer at Clinical Architecture.

Nomentys differentiates itself by providing the following capabilities:

A Message Flow Engine that ensures the delivery of refined, normalized and enriched patient information to consuming applications using the format and terminologies needed

Message transformations using FHIR, C-CDA, HL7 V2, X12, and OMOP formats

Managed mapping services of patient data to USCDI v2 by Clinical Architecture's informatics experts

The use of community-based algorithms and mapping libraries to ensure high mapping throughput and data consistency across maps

Out-of-the box support for most message format variations in standard formats like HL7, CDA/C-CDA, and FHIR

The timely addition of new format variations by Clinical Architecture, and their entry into the library of formats available to all clients

A fully scalable, secure and robust infrastructure hosted by Clinical Architecture using Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Flexible SaaS bundling options that enable organizations to pay for only the options and transaction volumes that they need

Valuable add-on options such as consolidation of multiple messages into a single output, de-duplication of merged messages, and format / clinical content validation to improve data fidelity for organizations that require these capabilities

For more information, please visit our website at: www.clinicalarchitecture.com/nomentys.

About Clinical Architecture:

Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers healthcare enterprise data quality solutions focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to help customers succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. We comprehensively address content acquisition and distribution, master data management, reference data management, data aggregation, semantic interoperability, normalization, clinical decision support, and clinical NLP. Our solutions are currently used by 4 of the top 5 health systems, HIEs, population health vendors, and EHR vendors as well as The Joint Commission, the CDC, the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and other government organizations. For more information, visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com.

