Envista Completes Acquisition of Carestream Dental's Intraoral Scanner Business

BREA, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced the completion of the acquisition of Carestream Dental's Intraoral Scanner business. As previously announced, this business will be rebranded as DEXIS and will operate as part of the Envista Equipment and Consumables Segment.

Envista Holdings Corporation CEO Amir Aghdaei said, "We are very excited to add a suite of world-class intra-oral scanners and software to our portfolio. Intra-oral scans are often the first step in the digital workflow and critical to many high value dental procedures including implants, prosthetics, and aligners. This acquisition further enables our purpose of partnering with dental professionals to improve patients' lives by digitizing, personalizing, and democratizing dental care."

The business acquired does not include Carestream Dental's Imaging Equipment or Practice Management businesses.

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

