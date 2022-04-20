International Stability Operations Association Holds Europe/Africa Conference in April

Members Will Receive Updates on Current Issues in Stability and Contingency Operations

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) will hold its annual Europe/Africa Conference on April 26–28, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. The purpose of the conference is to update member companies on current issues in stability operations, identify potential business opportunities in Europe and Africa, and facilitate creating business connections. Attendees include representatives of the U.S. Department of Defense, USAID, NATO, businesses, NGOs and other stakeholders of the U.S. Government, EU and NATO contracting processes.

ISOA Logo (PRNewsfoto/International Stability Operations Association) (PRNewswire)

ISOA will hold in person Europe /Africa Conference in Stuttgart, Germany on April 26-28

The conference will feature over a dozen informative panels and inspirational keynote speakers on topics such as Ukraine; logistics; security; EU and NATO contracting; and aid to Africa. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense and European Governments will attend in person and virtually, providing updates on current areas of focus and briefing attendees on upcoming opportunities.

"We are delighted to hold a safe, in-person event so our members can stay updated on opportunities in stability and contingency operations in Europe and Africa," said ISOA President Howard R. Lind. "ISOA's members are eager to meet in person to develop public-private partnerships and receive the latest information about fragile situations around the world."

Registration and sponsorship opportunities for the Europe/Africa Conference are available on the ISOA website. ISOA is grateful for the support of Presenting Sponsors Precision Talent Solutions, SOC and Mason & Hanger as well as Gold Sponsors MSA Security, Valiant and Khudairi Group.

ISOA's next conference, focusing on the Pacific region, is scheduled for September 13-15 in Honolulu, HI. On June 9, ISOA will hold its annual Global Impact Awards Dinner in Tysons, VA, where members with extraordinary accomplishments will be celebrated. Other ISOA events include webinars on Ukraine and Taiwan, networking receptions and monthly small business forums. A listing of upcoming events is available on ISOA's website.

About ISOA:

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Stability Operations Association