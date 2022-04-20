InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Piece of Exercise Equipment (DKC-128)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to strengthen and tone the muscles in the upper body and core while standing," said an inventor, from Sandusky, Ohio, "so I invented the STAND- UP SIT- UP. My design enables you to easily engage in a variety of exercise styles."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new piece of exercise equipment that can be used while standing. In doing so, it enables the user to strengthen muscles in the core, shoulders and chest. As a result, it could help to reduce strain and it could aid in resistance training. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp