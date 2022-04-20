Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's First Quarter Report for January - March 2022 on April 28 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's First Quarter Report for January - March 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on April 28, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the First Quarter Report for January – March 2022, followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 56

Denmark: +45 823 331 94

Germany: +49 692 222 391 66

The Netherlands: +31 107 129 162

Norway: +47 235 002 36

Switzerland: +41 225 805 976

UK: + 44 333 300 0804

US: + 1 631 913 1422

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q1-2022

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on April 20, 2022.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

