ItsEasy Provides Number One Tip for Enjoying Smooth International Travel This Summer

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International travel is reopening as restrictions ease around the globe and it has Americans busy researching and booking trips and rescheduling previously delayed travel. ItsEasy.com , a leading provider of passport and visa expediting services since 1976, is ensuring travelers enjoy hassle-free International trips this summer.

ItsEasy Passport App is the safest, most convenient and affordable way to renew your passport without leaving home. The all-inclusive $34.95 fee includes passport photos taken from home, trackable shipping and review of all documents. (PRNewsfoto/ItsEasy Passport App) (PRNewswire)

ItsEasy.com is the easiest, safest and most cost-effective way to renew a passport for overseas travel right now.

As the authority on visas and passport requirements in countries across the globe, ItsEasy.com suggests the number one thing everyone should know if they're planning international trips this summer: If your passport is expiring soon, apply to renew it right now.

Passport renewals are often overlooked, yet crucial, when planning travel. It's important travelers do not wait to initiate the application process to renew theirs.

"The passport renewal process is still taking longer than it should and travelers are forced to expedite their renewal when they book last minute trips or don't plan ahead," said David Alwadish, founder of ItsEasy.com and travel industry veteran. "That oversight can cost consumers hundreds, even thousands of dollars. The high demand to travel internationally again, combined with fewer available appointments at the passport agency, has many third-party services gouging the public for expedited renewals."

Passports that have six months or less validity at time of travel may NOT be considered acceptable for travel to most countries and you will be refused boarding the aircraft. Alwadish urges people to check their passport expiration date and to apply for their passport renewal NOW or risk getting charged unnecessary and unusually high amounts by competitors.

ItsEasy.com's mission is "no passenger left behind" and more times than not, this means planning ahead. Alwadish is committed to keeping these services affordable, and says if you don't renew now for summer travel, you risk being overcharged by competitors.

"Some third-party passport renewal services are charging upwards of $2,000 just to secure them in three to five days, in order for their desperate customers to keep their travel plans."

As the authority on visas and passport requirements in countries across the globe, ItsEasy.com is the easiest, safest and most cost-effective way to renew right now. Their five-star rated, All-inclusive ItsEasy Passport Renewal and Photo App provides photos, trackable Round Trip shipping, complimentary full review of all documents and passport renewal reminders ALL for just $34.95 (compare to online merchants charging up to $200 and more and they don't include the photos). Download the ItsEasy.com app for free on iOS or Android to get started with a passport renewal today (search word: ItsEasy).

Over the last 40 years, ItsEasy.com has helped millions of travelers with their passports and visas. The company recently added e-visa services as an offering, furthering their team's commitment to providing best-in-class, personalized support and affordable services for clients. They also provide ongoing communication and continuous updates on new travel guidelines, which are crucial amidst the everchanging COVID-19 landscape. Their dedicated team is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-866-ITS-EASY (487-3279).

About ItsEasy.com

ItsEasy.com has been a trusted agent of the US Department of State since 1976, authorized to provide US passport services to the public for a fee. It is the safest and most cost-effective way to renew your passport from your home or office.

ItsEasy.com has helped millions of travelers over the last 40 years. The company's mission: "No Passenger Left Behind", coupled with its unsurpassed customer service and honest and fair pricing set ItsEasy.com apart. Founder David Alwadish is so passionate about helping people travel safely, he has been volunteering his services for free to those who must travel during the pandemic for a life and death emergency. Plan ahead. Renew early. Avoid the lines. Stay safe. Save time and money.

