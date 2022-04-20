NTT Application Security Named a Major Player in Two IDC MarketScape Reports

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd., a world leader in application security, has been named a Major Player in two IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide Application Security Testing, Code Analytics, and Software Composition Analysis 2022 Vendor Assessment — Coordinating Security and Quality for Resilience and DevSecOps (Doc #US47097321, March 2022) and Worldwide Mobile Testing and Digital Quality 2022 Vendor Assessment — Enabling Multimodal Dynamism for Digital Innovation (Doc #US47097521, March 2022).

Earlier this year, NTT Application Security researchers found that half (50 percent) of all sites tested were vulnerable to at least one serious exploitable vulnerability throughout 2021, while only 27 percent were vulnerable less than thirty days. Additionally, the report uncovered a concerning downward trend in organizations' remediation rates of critical vulnerabilities, which fell from 54 percent to 47 percent throughout the course of the year.

NTT Application Security's Vantage and Sentinel solutions portfolios focus on dynamic application static testing (DAST), providing integration into DevSecOps, API testing and cloud-native environments, as well as continuous, production-safe testing for websites, with detection, assessment and alerts to provide an early warning layer. This modern approach brings together robust security testing, strategic remediation efforts and contextual guidance to ensure developers, operations teams and security personnel can quickly adapt to the latest threats.

"We are honored to be named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape reports for both application security testing and mobile testing," said Craig Hinkley, chief executive officer at NTT Application Security. "We prioritize a customer-centric approach to application security testing, as well as providing enterprise-grade capabilities in our Sentinel and WhiteHat Vantage product lines that empower developers, DevOps and security teams to accelerate their AppSec programs to the speed of modern software development."

