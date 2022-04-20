SCALI RASUMSSEN'S COLLEEN O'BRIEN NAMED WOMAN OF INFLUENCE BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principal Colleen O'Brien has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list, published earlier this week, recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

"Colleen is a skilled lawyer who regularly demonstrates her ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," says firm Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali.

Trial attorney and litigator O'Brien tries and resolves lawsuits and challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes "leading a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to chemical exposure and personal injury claims," says the publication. "O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, O'Brien guides business clients as first chair, lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the United States." She successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients, both as a government attorney in criminal contexts and in private practice. The publication notes that O'Brien is "known for her skillful preparation and examination of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial. Her keen attention to detail and commitment to cases have helped clients settle their disputes efficiently and quickly."

O'Brien's current emphasis on defending product liability litigation focuses on claims by former workers of injuries caused by occupational exposures to hydrocarbon solvents and other workplace chemicals. In addition, on the employment law front, O'Brien has defended numerous allegations of wrongful termination and discrimination for corporate clients. O'Brien is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and later graduated from its school of law. She served as an enlisted Army reserve radio operator and then went on to become a Coast Guard JAG officer and boarding team member.

In her pro bono practice, O'Brien has worked on numerous immigration cases, including successful applications for asylum and visas for LGBTQ individuals and international victims of trafficking, gang violence, and domestic abuse. She also volunteers in the Los Angeles Public Library's Adult Literacy Program.

About Scali Rasmussen

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are thought leaders within their areas of practice, including a formidable knowledge of the automotive industry. The firm's attorneys provide litigation services in a broad scope of practice areas as well as counsel and education on new and trending issues including distribution and franchise, consumer product safety, privacy & advertising and employment law. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen

View original content:

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen