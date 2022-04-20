SkillStorm Announces Appian Partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillStorm , a leader in technology talent development, announced today that it has become an Appian Education Partner. SkillStorm deploys specialized teams of custom-trained U.S. tech talent to its commercial and federal services clients. As an authorized Appian Education Partner, SkillStorm will help its clients accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by providing an exclusive pipeline of custom-trained and certified Appian Developers at scale through its Hire, Train, Deploy ("HTD") and upskilling programs.

The Appian Low-Code Platform is the unified platform for change. Appian combines process mining, workflow, and automation to accelerate business by allowing customers to discover, design, and automate their most crucial processes. Appian accelerates development up to 10x compared to traditional coding. By providing a single interface that unifies data, process, people and the digital workforce, Appian helps organizations improve digital innovation and optimize business outcomes.

"SkillStorm's broad focus on students, career-changers, military veterans, and other communities matches our commitment to democratizing access to the opportunities inherent in a low-code career," said Marc Wilson, Chief Partner Officer at Appian. "Our partnership has grown over the past two years, and we look forward to scaling it to even greater heights in the future."

"Appian has been a great partner, as we've collaborated together over the last two years, skilling up strong resources to become Appian developers. I am very excited to officially announce our partnership, and excited for the road ahead providing Appian careers for individuals and supplying the Appian Partner community with superb Appian developers," said Neil Hassanwalia, Chief Revenue Officer at SkillStorm. "Low-code is transforming the way we develop software, by moving some of the most time consuming development tasks into simpler configurable or graphical interfaces items, empowering developers to create more and more rapidly. As an Appian Education Partner, we will continue to support the initiative of lowering TCOs of products via low-code, model-driven, process-centric, and case-centric software development."

SkillStorm is helping to close the tech skills gap by investing in creating a workforce that is custom trained to meet the dynamic needs of its clients across the U.S. SkillStorm's workforce and talent development platform provides college graduates, transitioning service members, and military veterans with specialized training tailored to the specific needs of SkillStorm's clients, preparing these newly-certified professionals to easily integrate with experienced teams and have an immediate impact.

As a leader in technology training, SkillStorm works closely with its clients on upskilling and retention strategies. SkillStorm's Accelerator program helps organizations assess and identify a team's readiness for upskilling and then designs and implements tailored training programs to support digital and business goals. Said Joe Mitchell, COO at SkillStorm, "We're not only creating new talent for the world's best companies, but through our partnership with Appian, we are helping companies accelerate their digital and workforce transformation initiatives."

About SkillStorm

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We create Stormers, the world's most elite developers. We hire, train, and deploy Stormers from all backgrounds and experience levels in today's in-demand technologies, including AWS, Appian, Salesforce, PEGA, and ServiceNow. We are committed to hiring and training college graduates and veterans for high-growth technology careers with our Fortune 100 clients. Through these dedicated efforts, we provide our clients with an exclusive pipeline of high-quality, U.S.-based tech talent that is custom trained with the skills required to support our clients' critical technology initiatives. As a flexible technology workforce partner, we provide fully formed tech teams at every level of experience, skill sets, and clearance. Stormers are deployed either at our clients' sites or at our U.S.-based delivery centers.

