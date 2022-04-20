Soulja Boy Announces He's Chosen His Firstborn Son's Name On Cannabis Talk 101

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Talk 101 , the World's #1 source for everything cannabis, has announced the release of the newest episode from their critically-acclaimed product series featuring renowned rap artist, actor, and business mogul, Soulja Boy.

The episode features Cannabis Talk 101 hosts Christopher Wright "Blue" and Joe Grande interviewing Soulja Boy alongside Grizzly Peak CEO Dave Gash and Los Angeles representative Chadel Waites. Grizzly Peak is the Oakland-based cannabis brand responsible for Soulja Boy's new line of cannabis flower, Soulja Exotics .

During the interview, Soulja Boy shares details about his partnership with Grizzly Peak and how long it took to land on the perfect strain for Soulja Exotics. He confirms only smoking Grizzly Peak flower for a month in order to find the right cultivar.

DeAndre Cortez, aka Big Draco, aka Soulja Boy also confirms that his girlfriend Jackie and him have chosen a name for his firstborn son on the way, saying "honestly, I got it, I just feel like it's too soon…it's a nice name, it's a very nice name." We can't wait to meet Baby Draco.

Interview Timeline:

Segment 3 of 3 : Rocket Seeds

1:00 Soulja Boy smokes a lot during his visit

1:20 Soulja Boy FaceTimes one of his SODMG Records signees

2:00 How many others are asking Soulja to try their product?

3:27 Why Soulja has respect for Grizzly Peak

3:58 Talking with Soulja about if people know what weed they're smoking

4:50 What's the baby's name? It's too soon for Soulja

5:18 Coming up with Soulja's baby's name

6:30 The feeling of finding the name

7:10 Soulja Boy getting up and talking about Kanye and Kim

8:03 Talking about Jeen-Yuhs on netflix

About Cannabis Talk 101:

Cannabis Talk 101 is the World's #1 source for everything cannabis. Together, the Cannabis Talk 101 team has embarked on a mission to spread the truth about cannabis while guiding and connecting industry professionals along the way. Christopher Wright "Blue" is the CEO and creator of Cannabis Talk 101 and the Cannabis Talk Network. Joe Grande is a former Co-Host on Big Boy's Neighborhood on Power 106 and On Air With Ryan Seacrest on 102.7 KIIS FM.

