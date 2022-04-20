Synergy Health Partners Acquires SoCal Anesthesia Solutions, Inc.

Acquisition complements and expands Synergy's surgical services to include anesthesia

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Health Partners, a leading hospital services company that improves access to patient care through innovative and custom orthopedic and general surgeon staffing programs, today announced the acquisition of SoCal Anesthesia Solutions, Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Synergy Health Partners logo (PRNewswire)

Founded three years ago by Dr. Jay Rindenau, a 25-year veteran of providing anesthesia management solutions to hospitals, SoCal Anesthesia Solutions has grown to be one of southern California's most trusted anesthesiology providers. They currently serve four healthcare facilities and have earned a reputation for clinical excellence, transparency and fairness among their 30 anesthesia providers. SoCal offers exceptional anesthesiologists and CRNAs, turnkey clinician management and scheduling efficiency, allowing hospitals to focus on their patient care mission. With Synergy's operational support, the SoCal team will continue to serve existing hospital partners while expanding anesthesia programs across the United States.

"As the go-to provider for orthopedic and general surgeon staffing solutions in the country, many hospital administrators were also asking us for an integrated anesthesia solution. So naturally, we sought out a leading provider of anesthesia services that shared our clinician-first philosophy," says Dan Siegel, chief executive officer, Synergy Health Partners. "By partnering with Dr. Rindenau and his seasoned and passionate SoCal team, we are one step closer to realizing our shared vision of expanding access to quality healthcare to every patient, where and when they need it most."

According to Rindenau, "Our team is proud to partner with Synergy Health Partners on their mission to address the dire clinician shortage facing our healthcare system. We were attracted to Synergy Health Partners' innovative model to restore work-life balance to clinicians, elevate patient care, optimize hospital workflow, and stem patient outmigration, all while raising patient satisfaction rates."

Synergy Health Partners was acquired by Enhanced Health Partners (EHP) in May 2020 and with EHP's backing, Synergy is pursuing a robust strategy of investing in the talent and technology necessary to better serve hospitals and help them manage the complexities of physician staffing in today's emergency departments and acute care settings. Says Siegel, "Our ability to drive better patient outcomes and results for the hospitals we serve is a direct result of our commitment to creating the best place on the planet for clinicians to practice medicine. Alongside EHP, we will continue to reimagine and transform how healthcare is delivered."

ABOUT SYNERGY HEALTH PARTNERS

Synergy Health Partners is the pioneer and national leader of the surgicalist staffing model. While national in scope, the company delivers exceptional patient centered care to regional and local health care systems using a customized, ethical and transparent model of care. As a clinician-first organization, Synergy Health Partners is dedicated to solving some of the biggest challenges faced by hospitals today, with custom staffing programs in surgery, anesthesia, emergency medicine and on-call provider management. Through proprietary analytics, the company supports clinicians and hospitals with actionable data and helps them gain valuable insights that drive quality and patient satisfaction measures. Visit synergy-hp.com for more information.

ABOUT ENHANCED HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Enhanced Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm dedicated to making minority and majority investments in founder and entrepreneur-led lower middle-market companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital and is comprised of professionals with deep healthcare, operations, consulting and investment management experience. The firm seeks to invest in companies between $50-$250 million in enterprise value, driving deep partnerships with management and founders to catalyze growth and build great organizations. For more information, visit enhancedhealthcare.com.

