Texas-Based Fast-Casual Brand Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Accelerates Global Expansion with Multi-unit Franchise Deal in Qatar

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, Texas-based fast casual brand Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has signed a five-unit franchise deal in Qatar, fulfilling a key geographic goal in the franchisor's international expansion strategy. In partnership with the new franchisee, Russo's Founder and CEO, Chef Anthony Russo, will introduce Qataris to a trove of original family recipes from Naples and Sicily, utilizing fresh, seasonal ingredients, as well as premium, hand-tossed New York-style pizzas, including a giant, signature pie measuring 71 centimeters.

Opening ahead of the World Cup is the perfect opportunity to grow brand awareness among an influential, global audience.

Authentic Italian dishes range from gourmet pastas to calzones, and the menu also features salads, deli sandwiches, soups and desserts. Standouts include homemade lasagna, baked ziti, truffle mushroom pasta and a selection of gluten free pasta and Halal pizza options.

Set to open as soon as November of 2022 – just in time for the country's FIFA World Cup hosting debut - the inaugural restaurant will be located at the remarkable Doha Oasis mixed-use district. It will join an array of premier global food and beverage concepts in addition to a world-class hotel, theme park, department store and Vox Cinema, where Russo's pizza options will also be spotlighted.

"We're thrilled to grow our international footprint and showcase our elevated fast casual dining experience in Qatar, an incredibly exciting global market that I have become very fond of," said Russo. "We are honored to have the support of our new Qatari franchisee. And opening just ahead of the World Cup is the perfect opportunity to grow brand awareness among an influential, global audience."

Russo, the son of first-generation Italian immigrants who initially emigrated to New Jersey before settling in the Houston, Texas area, launched Russo's in 1992 and has since expanded the brand in partnership with 27 franchisees. There are currently more than 50 locations across the United States, as well as eight restaurants situated throughout Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

He is continuing to seek out global franchise partners - specifically entrepreneurs interested in proven brands that are entirely chef created and chef driven. Several floorplan options provide flexible design and layout choices, spanning from pizza and delivery only to fast casual, full-service dining and full-service with coal oven and elevated interiors.

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is a domestic and international franchisor of fast casual restaurants featuring classic New York-style pizza and authentic Italian dishes, including handcrafted pastas, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. Based in Houston, TX, Russo's currently has 52 corporate and franchised locations across Texas, California Oklahoma and Florida, plus international sites in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. As the son of first-generation Italian immigrants, Chef, Founder and CEO Anthony Russo discovered his love of cooking at age 12, honed his culinary skills working in his parent's fine dining Italian restaurant at age 18, and opened his first pizzeria at age 25. After launching three independent restaurants as proprietor, he created Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, applying a trove of recipes passed down through generations to a menu made with love. At its heart, Russo's reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his old world and east coast roots where food and family come first, and the kitchen is the center of all activity. For more information, consumers can visit www.nypizzeria.com and interested franchisees www.russosfranchise.com.

