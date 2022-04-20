This Spring, Help Kids Bloom Through Feed the Children's 'Color of Your Love' Campaign

Organization is redefining how nonprofits talk about childhood hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret children need proper nutrition to grow into healthy adults. Many are experiencing the uncomfortable reality of chronic food insecurity – the struggle of not being sure how or when they will get their next meal. That's why Feed the Children is redefining how nonprofits talk about childhood hunger through its spring hunger awareness campaign 'Color of Your Love.' The international anti-hunger nonprofit is inviting the public to help kids bloom so they can truly flourish.

Feed the Children is redefining how nonprofits talk about childhood hunger through its spring hunger awareness campaign ‘Color of Your Love.’ (PRNewswire)

In the U.S., the prevalence of food insecurity increased for all households with children from 13.6 percent in 2019 to 14.8 percent in 2020, including in married-couple households1. Food insecurity occurs most often when families don't have room in their budgets to cover basic food costs. Organizations like Feed the Children help families afford to keep more and better food on the table by supplying not only food, but also essential household items, like cleaning and hygiene products. These items can help parents and caregivers close the gap and ultimately provide more stable households. When a family is experiencing food insecurity, parents have a harder time creating healthy habits for their children, which is crucial for the first 1,000 days of a child's life as they grow and develop.

"Children cannot succeed unless their basic needs are met," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "A widespread issue like childhood hunger will only be solved when enough people work together. Through our work with corporate and community partners, we want to raise awareness of the various approaches we can take in the U.S. and beyond to help children thrive—and we need to make sure awareness leads to action."

To be truly fed in ways that support their growth and development, children need a diverse diet of foods, rich with vibrant colors and nutrients. And, students can't learn unless they have the right resources, so what children need to thrive extends to the classroom. That's why Feed the Children provides free school supplies, books and classroom materials to teachers in at-risk school districts. Resources like this help underprivileged kids blossom, increasing their chances of breaking the cycle of poverty when they grow up. Much like spring bursts forth filled with new life and a variety of blooming colors, children, too, will bloom and grow to be their best selves when they are nourished.

The nonprofit is using an illustrative method to tell the story of what kids need by creating a dynamic, multi-channel campaign, including a national public service announcement and billboards filled with unique and captivating visuals.

Visit feedthechildren.org/helpkidsbloom to watch the video, to show the color of your love, or to learn more about Feed the Children's work. Every dollar given will provide $9 worth of food and other essential resources to children and families in the U.S. and around the world.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

1 https://www.ers.usda.gov/amber-waves/2022/february/food-insecurity-for-households-with-children-rose-in-2020-disrupting-decade-long-decline/#:~:text=The%20percent%20of%20U.S.%20households,a%20decade%2Dlong%20downward%20trend.

Feed the Children (PRNewsfoto/Feed the Children) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Feed the Children