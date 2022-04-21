Alert Logic Releases Industry's Most Holistic and Intuitive MDR Incident Response Capability for Addressing a Breach

Seedrs Ltd. deployed and configured Alert Logic Intelligent Response in minutes, and immediately began blocking critical threats

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic by HelpSystems today announced general availability of its new intelligent response capabilities. The innovations, including simple mode and a mobile application, relieve IT and security departments of repetitive response tasks and the need for constant administration through human-guided and fully automated workflows. Seedrs, Europe's leading online private investment platform, is among the first adopters of the new capabilities, now available at no additional cost to Alert Logic MDR® customers.

Alert Logic Intelligent Response™ is designed to minimize the impact of a breach via embedded SOAR capabilities with workflows to enable response actions across network, endpoints, and cloud environments. This provides a backstop if attacks bypass prevention tools, improving an organization's security posture while allowing them to adopt automation at their own pace. As part of a holistic response strategy, the solution addresses detection, notification, and containment with multiple actions and use cases in a simplified user experience, making it easy for any organization to create automated response actions.

"The wizard-based user interface of Alert Logic's simple mode made the whole intelligent response configuration possible in just minutes," said Jonas Pereira, Senior DevOps Engineer, Seedrs. "I also have full visibility of our infrastructure, and our safety, literally in my pocket with the Alert Logic mobile application, ensuring we can effectively respond to any potential threat instantly."

Intelligent response simple mode focuses on the three most commonly needed actions:

Shun an attacker at the edge of a network, for Alert Logic and AWS WAFs

Isolate a host for SentinelOne or Microsoft Defender for Endpoint users

Disable user credentials that may be compromised, via AWS IAM or Azure Active Directory (including Office 365)

These three use cases are vital for preventing attacks or reducing the impact of successful attacks. Organizations may introduce the human touch anywhere in the process and increase the level of automation to suit their needs. Customizable response playbooks also save time by helping security experts integrate automated response actions into their business processes.

In addition to simple mode, the Alert Logic mobile application streamlines human-guided response, allowing security teams to remotely execute decisions for response actions immediately. Using the mobile application, CISOs can instantly approve response actions from anywhere, for a more flexible work environment.

"The beta customers who helped guide development of Alert Logic Intelligent Response told us they needed a flexible solution that allowed them to adopt automation at their own pace to increase their security posture," said Onkar Birk, Managing Director, Alert Logic by HelpSystems. "We're putting response in front of people in an intuitive way, getting them involved in the process, taking security actions to contain problems, and enabling resource-stretched teams to deploy best practice security."

To learn more about Alert Logic Intelligent Response, visit https://www.alertlogic.com/why-alert-logic/intelligent-response/.

About Alert Logic by HelpSystems

Alert Logic by HelpSystems is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com . Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations secure and automate their operations. Our cybersecurity and automation software protects information and simplifies IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know security and IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let's move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.

