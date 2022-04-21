Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance Is Contributing to Positive Patient Outcomes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance is launching an educational campaign to highlight how air medical transports impact patient outcomes. The "Elevating Outcomes" initiative emphasizes the importance of patients having access to the specialty care they need to achieve optimal outcomes. Angel MedFlight, one of the largest fixed-wing air ambulance providers in the US, routinely transfers patients to Centers of Excellence across the country for innovative care options not available elsewhere.

Angel MedFlight's outreach efforts are designed to support Case Managers and Discharge Planners who help patients seeking out-of-area medical experts for treatment. Research shows that many families are unaware that patients can be safely flown hundreds or thousands of miles on medically configured jets staffed with Critical Care clinicians. Air ambulance providers remove geographic barriers to life-changing care.

The first installment of the Elevating Outcomes campaign features profiles of two critical patients.

11-year-old Fighting Leukemia Flown 900 Miles for Life-Saving Clinical Trial

In less than 4 days, an athletic 10-year-old boy went from a happy-go-lucky kid to a leukemia patient fighting for his life. With a genetic mutation stacking the odds against him, Dominick Nino was out of time and out of options until his parents found a potential life-saving clinical trial over 900 miles away. (Read More)

College Athlete Near Death Transported for Expert Care & Support

An elite athlete trained to push his body clings to life after a routine workout sparked a cascade of life-threatening medical complications. Slater Springman's body was in crisis battling a new challenge every day. The 22-year-old college baseball player spent 32 days in an out-of-state ICU before he could be stabilized and transferred for the pulmonary specialty care and inspiring support network available in his hometown. (Read More)

About Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance partners with healthcare professionals to safely transport patients anywhere in the world for the life-changing care they need. Our team is available 24/7 to provide responsive service and coordinate bedside-to-bedside air medical transports. Our in-house patient advocates manage the entire insurance process to save time and expedite flights. Angel MedFlight and its Part 135 aviation partners use a fleet of medically configured jet aircraft that are equipped and staffed for best-in-class care. Visit Angel MedFlight.com

