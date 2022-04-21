BMC Honors 2022 Solution Provider Partners of the Year

Awards spotlight organizations committed to customer excellence and accelerating business transformation

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today named its Solution Provider Partner of the Year award winners.

This award recognizes BMC Solution Provider program partners that collaborate with BMC to support innovation and transformation for mutual customers and demonstrate excellence across the partner community with year-over-year growth, technical certifications, and deal registrations.

Partner winners, including regional partners of the year and product category winners, were announced during geographical partner forums throughout BMC sales kickoff meetings in April. Honorees include:

"BMC's vision is to be the strategic technology provider for innovative transformation. We strive to provide a modern go-to-market (GTM) and customer experience model that exceeds all expectations – all aimed at helping our customers and partners transform into autonomous digital enterprises. Our solution provider partners play a critical role in this journey and it's an honor to recognize their excellence," said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at BMC. "During our sales kickoff meetings in April, we were able to acknowledge all of our partner award winners and thank them for their continued commitment to our shared success."

About the BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Provider program

The BMC Partner Ecosystem Solution Provider program is specifically designed to attract, educate, and enable valued channel partners so they can help customers navigate and thrive in the digital economy. The program provides a range of benefits designed to accelerate the growth of value-added resellers, integrators, and distributors selling and supporting BMC products and services.

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

