Columbia Banking System Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Notable Items for First Quarter 2022

Quarterly net income of $57.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.74 , which included $0.07 per share negative impact from acquisition-related expenses

Record non-PPP first quarter loan production of $464.2 million

Deposits increased $289.1 million

Net interest margin of 3.12%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to 0.09%

Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share

Bank of Commerce Holdings integration completed

TACOMA, Wash., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB), said today upon the release of Columbia's first quarter 2022 earnings, "We achieved robust loan and deposit growth during the first quarter, which is traditionally our slowest. Our credit metrics remain stellar, and our balance sheet is well-positioned for the expected continued rise in interest rates." He continued, "During the quarter our team completed the Bank of Commerce Holdings integration and is ready for the close of our merger with Umpqua Holdings. I am proud of what our bankers continue to accomplish and remain exceedingly optimistic for our future."

Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $20.96 billion, an increase of $18.6 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $10.76 billion, up $117.7 million from December 31, 2021, mainly attributable to loan originations of $464.2 million partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $184.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $83.2 million at March 31, 2022. The remaining PPP loans balance consisted of $9.1 million from the first round in 2020 and $74.1 million from the second round in 2021. Debt securities in total were $7.73 billion, a decrease of $329.5 million from $8.06 billion at December 31, 2021 substantially driven by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at March 31, 2022 were $18.30 billion, an increase of $289.1 million from December 31, 2021. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from December 31, 2021 with 48% noninterest-bearing and 52% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We have been successful in retaining existing and attracting new bankers in all of our markets, which generated loan production of $464.2 million, a new non-PPP first-quarter record. This, combined with increased account retention, translated into excellent loan and deposit growth during the first quarter, which typically is our seasonally lowest." He continued, "Our pipelines remain strong which is an extension of the purposeful investment in our people and our products."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $146.2 million, an increase of $677 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.2 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher interest income related to increased yield on the securities portfolio substantially driven by lower premium amortization. Also contributing was lower interest expense resulting from the $35.0 million repayment of subordinated debentures in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income for loans and securities, which was a result of higher average balances partially related to the Bank of Commerce acquisition. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a $7.8 million recapture for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an $11.1 million provision for the linked quarter and a net provision recapture of $800 thousand for the comparable quarter in 2021. The recapture for credit losses recorded in the current quarter was due to credit quality improvement.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $60 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.0 million from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower loan fees and mortgage banking revenue partially offset by financial services and trust revenue and other noninterest income including a gain on the sale of loans of $868 thousand. The increase in noninterest income during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to increases associated with other noninterest income, financial services and trust revenue and card revenue offset by lower mortgage banking revenue due to lower overall mortgage production and decreased premium on loan sales attributed to the higher rate environment.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $105.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Total acquisition-related expenses for the quarter were $7.1 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $11.8 million. Taking this into consideration, the largest contributor to the increase in noninterest expense for the current quarter is related to compensation and employee benefits that can be attributed to higher 401k and payroll tax expenses, which are typically elevated in the first quarter. The increase was also attributable to a $500 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments recorded in the current quarter compared to a $2.0 million recapture recorded for the linked quarter. Higher data processing and software expenses partially offset by lower professional services expense were also drivers of the current quarter increase. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $21.5 million, mostly attributable to an increase in compensation and employee benefits. This increase was due to our acquisition of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the prior-year period having substantial labor costs capitalized related to PPP loan originations. Increased acquisition-related expenses related to legal and professional fees, occupancy and data processing and software also contributed to the increase from the prior-year period.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

















(in thousands) Provision (recapture) for unfunded loan commitments

$ 500

$ (2,000)

$ 1,500















Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.12%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter and a decrease of 19 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher yields on securities driven by substantially lower premium amortization. A stronger earning assets mix with a lower ratio of low-yield interest-earning deposits with banks was also a contributing factor to the improved net interest margin. The average cost of total deposits for both the current quarter and linked quarter was 4 basis points. The decrease in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the prior-year period was driven by lower average rates on loans in the current period. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)[1] was 3.15% for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter and a decrease of 15 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the decrease compared to the prior-year period were due to the items noted in the preceding paragraph.

The following table highlights the yield on our PPP loans for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Paycheck Protection Program loans

(dollars in thousands) Interest income

$ 2,462

$ 4,876

$ 9,097 Average balance

$ 119,548

$ 282,542

$ 828,051 Yield

8.35 %

6.85 %

4.46 %















Asset Quality

At March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.09% compared to 0.11% at December 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets decreased $5.6 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial real estate, commercial business and one-to-four family residential real estate nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021













(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

$ 939

$ 1,872 Commercial business

10,201

13,321 Agriculture

5,053

5,396 Consumer loans:







One-to-four family residential real estate

1,236

2,433 Other consumer

12

19 Total nonaccrual loans

17,441

23,041 OREO and other personal property owned

381

381 Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,822

$ 23,422



Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.16% and 0.22% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

















(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 155,578

$ 142,785

$ 149,140 Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

—

2,616

— Charge-offs:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

—

(728)

— Commercial business

(1,632)

(871)

(3,339) Agriculture

(23)

(200)

— Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

—

(24)

— Other consumer

(246)

(355)

(127) Total charge-offs

(1,901)

(2,178)

(3,466) Recoveries:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

14

63

36 Commercial business

291

446

3,214 Agriculture

125

332

12 Construction

8

18

46 Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

294

150

51 Other consumer

340

246

61 Total recoveries

1,072

1,255

3,420 Net charge-offs

(829)

(923)

(46) Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(7,800)

11,100

(800) Ending balance

$ 146,949

$ 155,578

$ 148,294



The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.37% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.46% at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans[2] was 1.38% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.49% at December 31, 2021.

Organizational Update

Umpqua Merger

Integration planning related to the combination with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which was announced on October 12, 2021, is moving along smoothly under the guidance of an Integration Office co-led by executives from both companies. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger at separate meetings in late January, and we are awaiting regulatory approvals. "Once approvals are granted, we intend to move swiftly towards increasing our capacity and depth of services for the combined client-base," said Clint Stein. "Associates from both companies have been planning and sharing their expertise to ensure a smooth post-closing experience for our clients."

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on May 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2022.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may join the live-streamed event by using the site:

The conference call can also be accessed on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET) by calling 833-301-1160; Conference ID password: 1141605.

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, April 22, 2022 using the link below:

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;

the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;

the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;

continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions;

risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations;

the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions (including the recent acquisition of Bank of Commerce and infrastructure may not be realized;

the ability to successfully integrate Bank of Commerce, or to integrate future acquired entities;

interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;

the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;

results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;

changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;

changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;

changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;

increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;

continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;

our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;

any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;

inability to keep pace with technological changes;

our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;

failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;

the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ;

our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;

the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;

natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;

the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;

changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and

the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin. 2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.













Unaudited







March 31,

December 31,









2022

2021

























(in thousands) ASSETS



Cash and due from banks







$ 225,141

$ 153,414 Interest-earning deposits with banks







747,335

671,300 Total cash and cash equivalents







972,476

824,714 Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,853,160 and $5,898,041, respectively)

5,527,371

5,910,999 Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $2,038,037 and $2,122,606, respectively)

2,202,437

2,148,327 Equity securities







13,425

13,425 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost





10,280

10,280 Loans held for sale







4,271

9,774 Loans, net of unearned income







10,759,684

10,641,937 Less: Allowance for credit losses





146,949

155,578 Loans, net







10,612,735

10,486,359 Interest receivable







55,940

56,019 Premises and equipment, net







170,055

172,144 Other real estate owned







381

381 Goodwill







823,172

823,172 Other intangible assets, net







32,359

34,647 Other assets







539,056

455,092 Total assets







$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing







$ 8,790,138

$ 8,856,714 Interest-bearing







9,509,075

9,153,401 Total deposits







18,299,213

18,010,115 FHLB advances







7,345

7,359 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase





44,212

86,013 Subordinated debentures







10,000

10,000 Junior subordinated debentures







10,310

10,310 Other liabilities







232,099

232,794 Total liabilities







18,603,179

18,356,591 Commitments and contingent liabilities













Shareholders' equity:















March 31,

December 31,









2022

2021

























(in thousands)







Preferred stock (no par value)













Authorized shares 2,000

2,000







Common stock (no par value)













Authorized shares 115,000

115,000







Issued 80,828

80,695

1,931,076

1,930,187 Outstanding 78,644

78,511







Retained earnings







728,314

694,227 Accumulated other comprehensive income





(227,777)

35,162 Treasury stock at cost 2,184

2,184

(70,834)

(70,834) Total shareholders' equity







2,360,779

2,588,742 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 107,103

$ 110,575

$ 100,315 Taxable securities

37,162

33,654

22,816 Tax-exempt securities

3,725

3,447

2,759 Deposits in banks

295

360

152 Total interest income

148,285

148,036

126,042 Interest Expense











Deposits

1,796

1,807

1,485 FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings

71

74

72 Subordinated debentures

144

561

468 Other borrowings

74

71

23 Total interest expense

2,085

2,513

2,048 Net Interest Income

146,200

145,523

123,994 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(7,800)

11,100

(800) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses

154,000

134,423

124,794 Noninterest Income











Deposit account and treasury management fees

7,113

7,155

6,358 Card revenue

4,967

5,108

3,733 Financial services and trust revenue

4,632

3,877

3,381 Loan revenue

3,193

4,977

7,369 Bank owned life insurance

1,788

1,753

1,560 Other

2,487

1,370

765 Total noninterest income

24,180

24,240

23,166 Noninterest Expense











Compensation and employee benefits

63,079

64,169

51,736 Occupancy

11,009

10,076

9,006 Data processing and software

10,324

9,130

8,451 Legal and professional fees

6,535

7,937

2,815 Amortization of intangibles

2,288

2,376

1,924 Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,589

1,571

1,259 Advertising and promotion

726

1,357

760 Regulatory premiums

1,536

1,481

1,105 Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

10

14

(63) Other

7,957

4,511

6,566 Total noninterest expense

105,053

102,622

83,559 Income before income taxes

73,127

56,041

64,401 Provision for income taxes

15,605

13,130

12,548 Net Income

$ 57,522

$ 42,911

$ 51,853 Earnings per common share











Basic

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.73 Diluted

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.73 Dividends declared per common share (1)

$ 0.30

$ —

$ 0.28













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

77,925

77,784

70,869 Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

78,083

77,977

71,109





__________ (1) The dividend based on third quarter earnings was declared on September 30, 2021. As a result, there were two dividend declarations made during the third quarter of 2021 and none during the three months ended December 31, 2021.





FINANCIAL STATISTICS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 146,200

$ 145,523

$ 123,994 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (7,800)

$ 11,100

$ (800) Noninterest income

$ 24,180

$ 24,240

$ 23,166 Noninterest expense

$ 105,053

$ 102,622

$ 83,559 Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 7,057

$ 11,812

$ — Net income

$ 57,522

$ 42,911

$ 51,853 Per Common Share











Earnings (basic)

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.73 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.73 Book value

$ 30.02

$ 32.97

$ 31.71 Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 19.14

$ 22.05

$ 20.69 Averages











Total assets

$ 20,955,666

$ 20,857,983

$ 16,891,682 Interest-earning assets

$ 19,266,644

$ 19,186,398

$ 15,419,371 Loans

$ 10,665,242

$ 10,545,172

$ 9,586,984 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 8,010,607

$ 7,693,659

$ 5,230,304 Deposits

$ 18,097,872

$ 17,935,311

$ 14,212,616 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 9,402,040

$ 9,147,184

$ 7,121,300 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,495,579

$ 9,255,214

$ 7,217,471 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,695,832

$ 8,788,127

$ 7,091,316 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,584,110

$ 2,346,593 Financial Ratios











Return on average assets

1.10 %

0.82 %

1.23 % Return on average common equity

9.08 %

6.64 %

8.84 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.14 %

10.36 %

13.73 % Average equity to average assets

12.10 %

12.39 %

13.89 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

11.26 %

12.36 %

13.12 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.49 %

8.62 %

8.97 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.12 %

3.05 %

3.31 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

60.75 %

59.57 %

55.90 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

55.42 %

51.48 %

55.30 % Noninterest expense ratio

2.01 %

1.97 %

1.98 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

1.87 %

1.74 %

1.98 %

















March 31,

December 31,



Period-end

2022

2021



Total assets

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333



Loans, net of unearned income

$ 10,759,684

$ 10,641,937



Allowance for credit losses

$ 146,949

$ 155,578



Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 7,753,513

$ 8,083,031



Deposits

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115



Shareholders' equity

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,588,742



Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 17,441

$ 23,041



Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

381

381



Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,822

$ 23,422

















Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.16 %

0.22 %



Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.09 %

0.11 %



Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.37 %

1.46 %



Net loan charge-offs (for the three months ended)

$ 829

$ 923









__________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.





QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 146,200

$ 145,523

$ 132,540

$ 125,462

$ 123,994 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ (7,800)

$ 11,100

$ —

$ (5,500)

$ (800) Noninterest income

$ 24,180

$ 24,240

$ 23,958

$ 22,730

$ 23,166 Noninterest expense

$ 105,053

$ 102,622

$ 90,007

$ 84,116

$ 83,559 Acquisition-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 7,057

$ 11,812

$ 2,192

$ 510

$ — Net income

$ 57,522

$ 42,911

$ 53,017

$ 55,039

$ 51,853 Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.75

$ 0.77

$ 0.73 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.74

$ 0.77

$ 0.73 Book value

$ 30.02

$ 32.97

$ 32.38

$ 32.52

$ 31.71 Averages



















Total assets

$ 20,955,666

$ 20,857,983

$ 18,330,109

$ 17,670,480

$ 16,891,682 Interest-earning assets

$ 19,266,644

$ 19,186,398

$ 16,820,771

$ 16,176,328

$ 15,419,371 Loans

$ 10,665,242

$ 10,545,172

$ 9,526,052

$ 9,664,169

$ 9,586,984 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 8,010,607

$ 7,693,659

$ 6,545,134

$ 5,914,838

$ 5,230,304 Deposits

$ 18,097,872

$ 17,935,311

$ 15,642,250

$ 15,059,406

$ 14,212,616 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 9,402,040

$ 9,147,184

$ 7,821,949

$ 7,530,372

$ 7,121,300 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,495,579

$ 9,255,214

$ 7,920,146

$ 7,618,629

$ 7,217,471 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,695,832

$ 8,788,127

$ 7,820,301

$ 7,529,034

$ 7,091,316 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,584,110

$ 2,364,149

$ 2,312,779

$ 2,346,593 Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.10 %

0.82 %

1.16 %

1.25 %

1.23 % Return on average common equity

9.08 %

6.64 %

8.97 %

9.52 %

8.84 % Average equity to average assets

12.10 %

12.39 %

12.90 %

13.09 %

13.89 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

11.26 %

12.36 %

12.49 %

12.95 %

13.12 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.12 %

3.05 %

3.17 %

3.16 %

3.31 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333

$ 18,602,462

$ 18,013,477

$ 17,335,116 Loans, net of unearned income

$ 10,759,684

$ 10,641,937

$ 9,521,385

$ 9,693,116

$ 9,676,318 Allowance for credit losses

$ 146,949

$ 155,578

$ 142,785

$ 142,988

$ 148,294 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 7,753,513

$ 8,083,031

$ 6,930,782

$ 6,238,486

$ 5,519,995 Deposits

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115

$ 15,953,399

$ 15,345,432

$ 14,767,466 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,588,742

$ 2,323,267

$ 2,333,246

$ 2,275,063 Goodwill

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 765,842

$ 765,842

$ 765,842 Other intangible assets, net

$ 32,359

$ 34,647

$ 21,123

$ 22,958

$ 24,810 Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 17,441

$ 23,041

$ 24,176

$ 24,021

$ 33,581 OREO and OPPO

381

381

381

381

521 Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,822

$ 23,422

$ 24,557

$ 24,402

$ 34,102





















Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.16 %

0.22 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.35 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.20 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.37 %

1.46 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.53 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 829

$ 923

$ 203

$ (194)

$ 46

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021





















Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 5,047,472

$ 4,981,263

$ 4,088,484

$ 4,101,071

$ 4,081,915 Commercial business

3,492,307

3,423,268

3,436,351

3,738,288

3,792,813 Agriculture

765,319

795,715

815,985

797,580

751,800 Construction

409,242

384,755

326,569

300,303

282,534 Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

1,003,157

1,013,908

823,877

724,151

735,314 Other consumer

42,187

43,028

30,119

31,723

31,942 Total loans

10,759,684

10,641,937

9,521,385

9,693,116

9,676,318 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(146,949)

(155,578)

(142,785)

(142,988)

(148,294) Total loans, net

$ 10,612,735

$ 10,486,359

$ 9,378,600

$ 9,550,128

$ 9,528,024 Loans held for sale

$ 4,271

$ 9,774

$ 11,355

$ 13,179

$ 26,176



























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

46.9 %

46.8 %

42.9 %

42.3 %

42.2 % Commercial business

32.5 %

32.2 %

36.1 %

38.6 %

39.2 % Agriculture

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.6 %

8.2 %

7.8 % Construction

3.8 %

3.6 %

3.4 %

3.1 %

2.9 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

9.3 %

9.5 %

8.7 %

7.5 %

7.6 % Other consumer

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021





















Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 8,790,138

$ 8,856,714

$ 7,971,680

$ 7,703,325

$ 7,424,472 Money market

3,501,723

3,525,299

3,076,833

2,950,063

2,913,689 Interest-bearing demand

2,103,053

1,999,407

1,646,816

1,525,360

1,512,808 Savings

1,637,451

1,617,546

1,416,376

1,388,241

1,282,151 Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

775,048

779,146

740,281

720,553

662,461 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

239,863

249,120

190,402

193,080

198,568 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

145,372

160,490

108,483

105,393

107,421 Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits

32,608

35,611

26,835

24,409

25,929 Brokered certificates of deposit

—

—

5,000

5,000

5,000 Reciprocal money market accounts

1,073,405

786,046

770,693

730,008

634,967 Subtotal

18,298,661

18,009,379

15,953,399

15,345,432

14,767,466 Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting

552

736

—

—

— Total deposits

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115

$ 15,953,399

$ 15,345,432

$ 14,767,466





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

48.1 %

49.1 %

50.0 %

50.2 %

50.4 % Money market

19.1 %

19.6 %

19.3 %

19.2 %

19.7 % Interest-bearing demand

11.5 %

11.1 %

10.3 %

9.9 %

10.2 % Savings

8.9 %

9.0 %

8.9 %

9.0 %

8.7 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

4.2 %

4.3 %

4.6 %

4.7 %

4.5 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.3 %

1.4 %

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.3 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.8 %

0.9 %

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.7 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Reciprocal money market accounts

5.9 %

4.4 %

4.8 %

4.8 %

4.3 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 10,665,242

$ 108,181

4.11 %

$ 9,586,984

$ 101,477

4.29 % Taxable securities

7,217,844

37,162

2.09 %

4,624,175

22,816

2.00 % Tax exempt securities (2)

792,763

4,715

2.41 %

606,129

3,492

2.34 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

590,795

295

0.20 %

602,083

152

0.10 % Total interest-earning assets

19,266,644

150,353

3.16 %

15,419,371

127,937

3.36 % Other earning assets

302,865









242,684







Noninterest-earning assets

1,386,157









1,229,627







Total assets

$ 20,955,666









$ 16,891,682







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,530,698

$ 960

0.09 %

$ 3,450,750

$ 699

0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

2,024,757

374

0.07 %

1,449,642

265

0.07 % Savings accounts

1,632,369

77

0.02 %

1,221,431

40

0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

776,965

288

0.15 %

663,158

276

0.17 % Certificates of deposit

437,251

97

0.09 %

336,319

205

0.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,402,040

1,796

0.08 %

7,121,300

1,485

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,354

71

3.92 %

7,408

72

3.94 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

144

5.84 %

35,072

468

5.41 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

76,185

74

0.39 %

53,691

23

0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,495,579

2,085

0.09 %

7,217,471

2,048

0.12 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,695,832









7,091,316







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

228,879









236,302







Shareholders' equity

2,535,376









2,346,593







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 20,955,666









$ 16,891,682







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 148,268









$ 125,889



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.12 %









3.31 %





__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $4.2 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $990 thousand and $733 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 10,665,242

$ 108,181

4.11 %

$ 10,545,172

$ 111,709

4.20 % Taxable securities

7,217,844

37,162

2.09 %

6,934,477

33,654

1.93 % Tax exempt securities (2)

792,763

4,715

2.41 %

759,182

4,364

2.28 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

590,795

295

0.20 %

947,567

360

0.15 % Total interest-earning assets

19,266,644

150,353

3.16 %

19,186,398

150,087

3.10 % Other earning assets

302,865









276,828







Noninterest-earning assets

1,386,157









1,394,757







Total assets

$ 20,955,666









$ 20,857,983







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,530,698

$ 960

0.09 %

$ 4,339,959

$ 951

0.09 % Interest-bearing demand

2,024,757

374

0.07 %

1,967,559

376

0.08 % Savings accounts

1,632,369

77

0.02 %

1,593,434

78

0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

776,965

288

0.15 %

787,395

252

0.13 % Certificates of deposit

437,251

97

0.09 %

458,837

150

0.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,402,040

1,796

0.08 %

9,147,184

1,807

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,354

71

3.92 %

7,368

74

3.98 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

144

5.84 %

43,859

561

5.07 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

76,185

74

0.39 %

56,803

71

0.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,495,579

2,085

0.09 %

9,255,214

2,513

0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,695,832









8,788,127







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

228,879









230,532







Shareholders' equity

2,535,376









2,584,110







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 20,955,666









$ 20,857,983







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 148,268









$ 147,574



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.12 %









3.05 %





__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $4.2 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $16 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $990 thousand and $917 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 148,268

$ 147,574

$ 125,889 Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):











Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans

350

(16)

(1,055) Premium amortization on acquired securities

1,031

1,278

520 Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 149,649

$ 148,836

$ 125,354













Average interest earning assets

$ 19,266,644

$ 19,186,398

$ 15,419,371 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.12 %

3.05 %

3.31 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.15 %

3.08 %

3.30 %





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 105,053

$ 102,622

$ 83,559 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:











Acquisition-related expenses

(7,057)

(11,812)

— Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

(10)

(14)

73 Loss on asset disposals

(29)

(10)

(6) B&O taxes

(1,589)

(1,571)

(1,259) Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 96,368

$ 89,215

$ 82,367













Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 148,268

$ 147,574

$ 125,889 Noninterest income

24,180

24,240

23,166 Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

475

466

415 Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 172,923

$ 172,280

$ 149,470













Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 149,649

$ 148,836

$ 125,354 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):











Gain on asset disposals

(414)

(242)

— Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

24,241

24,464

23,581 Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 173,890

$ 173,300

$ 148,935 Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

60.75 %

59.57 %

55.90 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

55.42 %

51.48 %

55.30 %





__________ (1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 105,053

$ 102,622

$ 83,559 Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:











Acquisition-related expenses

(7,057)

(11,812)

— Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 97,996

$ 90,810

$ 83,559













Average assets (denominator)

$ 20,955,666

$ 20,857,983

$ 16,891,682 Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

2.01 %

1.97 %

1.98 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)

1.87 %

1.74 %

1.98 %





__________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.





The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 73,127

$ 56,041

$ 64,401 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

(7,800)

11,100

(800) Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments

500

(2,000)

1,500 B&O taxes

1,589

1,571

1,259 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 67,416

$ 66,712

$ 66,360



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,588,742

$ 2,275,063 Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(765,842) Other intangible assets, net

(32,359)

(34,647)

(24,810) Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,505,248

$ 1,730,923

$ 1,484,411













Total assets (denominator A)

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333

$ 17,335,116 Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(765,842) Other intangible assets, net

(32,359)

(34,647)

(24,810) Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 20,108,427

$ 20,087,514

$ 16,544,464













Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

11.26 %

12.36 %

13.12 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

7.49 %

8.62 %

8.97 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

78,644

78,511

71,739 Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 30.02

$ 32.97

$ 31.71 Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 19.14

$ 22.05

$ 20.69















The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 146,949

$ 155,578

$ 148,294













Total loans (denominator A)

10,759,684

10,641,937

9,676,318 Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

83,196

184,132

894,080 Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 10,676,488

$ 10,457,805

$ 8,782,238













ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.37 %

1.46 %

1.53 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.38 %

1.49 %

1.69 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021













Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 57,522

$ 42,911

$ 51,853 Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:











Amortization of intangibles

2,288

2,376

1,924 Tax effect on intangible amortization

(481)

(499)

(404) Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 59,329

$ 44,788

$ 53,373













Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,584,110

$ 2,346,593 Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:











Average intangibles

(857,031)

(854,985)

(791,714) Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,678,345

$ 1,729,125

$ 1,554,879













Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

9.08 %

6.64 %

8.84 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

14.14 %

10.36 %

13.73 %



____________________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.



