Kristen Lamey Joins Kearney's Constellation Advisor Program

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Kearney has announced the appointment of Kristen Lamey as a member of its Consumer and Retail Practice's Constellation Advisor Program. Lamey joins Kearney after over two decades of experience at Nordstrom.

"Our Constellation Advisor Program allows us to bring the best mix of industry and consulting talent to our clients," said Greg Portell, Global and Americas Lead, Consumer and Retail. "We are excited by the hands-on experience that Kristen offers our clients. She is someone who has not only been there, done that, but has been successful in many roles."

An expert in organizational transformation, Lamey most recently served as Vice President, Off-Price Marketing (Nordstrom Rack). As the strategic leader of brand marketing strategy for the $5B Nordstrom Rack business, she led a 25-member organization and an outside media agency to develop and execute an integrated marketing strategy that drove 20%+ annual growth and supported international expansion. She also served as Vice President, Full-line Marketing and Vice President, Credit Marketing and Loyalty in her tenure at Nordstrom, bringing a full scope of retail experience.

Delivering results by combining transformational leadership, data-driven strategy, and innovation to meet the unique and evolving needs of the business, Lamey collaborated across functions on strategic planning and decisions as a member of the executive leadership team. Significantly, she improved employee engagement scores 35% in one year, with greatest gains in team effectiveness, vision and leadership.

Most recently Lamey has worked with a variety of companies from start-ups to Fortune 500 organizations on an array of projects including merging separate marketing teams into a single organization, helping develop the organization's new vision, priorities, structure and roles, defining and establishing a new approach to marketing measurement, leading a cross-functional team during organization transformation, and implementing a new integrated media strategy, introducing digital and social media to increase efficiency and deliver the brand story.

