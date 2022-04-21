Leaf Home™ Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Executes Strategic Growth Plan

Former Shutterfly and The RealReal leaders to help drive continued innovation of the home improvement company

HUDSON, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, has expanded its leadership team as the company continues to execute its strategic growth plan. Paul Bieber has joined Leaf Home as Vice President of Investor Relations, Strategic Finance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Veteran growth strategist and operator Dan McCormick has come on board as Leaf Home's Senior Vice President, Strategy, M&A and Product Management.

"We're delighted to welcome Paul and Dan to the Leaf Home team," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "Each is uniquely qualified for their respective positions, and both are committed to the company focus on enhancing homeowners' comfort, safety, and happiness through our products and solutions."

Bieber joins the team with over 15 years of capital markets experience as an equity research analyst and corporate finance professional. He will work closely with the executive team to design and deploy a comprehensive investor relations strategy, help manage the company's capital market activities, and elevate and lead Leaf Home's ESG initiatives.

Most recently, Bieber served as VP of Investor Relations and Treasury at BFA Industries, where he managed investor relations, cash forecasting, and cash operations. Previously, he was Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets at The RealReal, where he created and led the investor relations function, spearheaded ESG initiatives, and managed The RealReal's capital markets activity. Bieber was also previously an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Piper Jaffray. He received his bachelor's degree from Vassar College and holds an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a company with such dynamic growth potential," Bieber said. "Leaf Home has a unique value proposition and an unwavering customer focus. I look forward to working with my colleagues to build a world class investor relations function and ESG program while leveraging my capital markets experience to support Leaf Home's strategic growth ambitions."

Dan McCormick brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role as Senior Vice President, Strategy, M&A and Product Management, including a proven ability to help companies grow and scale in highly competitive sectors. In his position at Leaf Home, McCormick will provide a strategic focus on ensuring that the company provides the best possible customer experience in the home improvement industry.

Before joining Leaf Home, McCormick served as Chief Operating Officer at Shutterfly, where he was instrumental in helping the company grow and scale from $50 million to $1 billion during his 11-year tenure. Prior to Shutterfly, McCormick served as Director, Product Marketing and Corporate Development at NetApp, contributing to its growth from $100 million to over $1 billion. McCormick also served as a Strategy Consultant in New York. He received his bachelor's degree from Babson College and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am thrilled to join Leaf Home and its strategic focus on customer centricity," McCormick said. "Jeff's vision and roadmap put customers at the center of a strategy that will allow us to leverage our tremendous scale advantages to improve the customer experience and provide home improvement services to more consumers."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled Direct-To-Consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

