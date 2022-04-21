LEX MACHINA LAUNCHES APPELLATE ANALYTICS FOR FEDERAL COURTS

Lex Machina Adds Nearly 400,000 Federal Courts of Appeals Cases and Has Enhanced Analytics for District Court Cases

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, creator of Legal Analytics and a LexisNexis company, has launched Legal Analytics for federal courts of appeals ("Appellate Analytics"). Now, Lex Machina users have access to the full story of what happens during litigation, from district courts all the way through appeals.

With Appellate Analytics, Lex Machina adds nearly 400,000 circuit court cases from all 13 federal circuits. Users will recognize a familiar interface that allows them to find the appeals most relevant to their case and gain exciting new insights, including judge reversal rates, appeals resolutions, and appealability rulings.

Lex Machina is the only platform with the underlying data, technology, and expertise to bring Legal Analytics to appeals. Users can be confident that every case resolution, damage award, finding, and remedy has been reviewed by the Lex Machina team. With the new enhancements, users can better understand the effects of an appeal on a district court case and easily see the full picture.

Brand new analytics features for courts of appeals include:

comprehensive outcome analytics

analytics on timing & appealability rulings

circuit court judge, law firm, attorney, and party data

cases, docket entries, and documents, with typical Lex Machina features

Enhancements to district level trial courts include:

customizable reversal rates for all district court judges

all outcomes vetted through final appeal

All federal courts now feature:

easy links between federal district and court of appeals cases

one consistent experience for greater efficiency and effectiveness

"Appellate Analytics unlocks a whole new world of analytics and insights for customers," said Wade Malone, Director of Product Management at Lex Machina. "Appellate Analytics brings two major upgrades to Lex Machina: First, bringing Legal Analytics to a new, important court system, allowing users to answer many of the questions they've been able to answer about district court for years. Second, enhancing the district court analytics users already love, such as outcome analytics and judge behavior, to provide even more insights and granularity."

Lex Machina's introduction of Appellate Analytics is a crucial step towards ensuring that law firms and legal departments understand the complete track record for cases, judges, counsel, and parties. Data from the federal courts of appeals places the outcomes of district court cases into a wider context. This provides even more case strategy information and gives Lex Machina users an edge over their competition.

Access to Appellate Analytics will be available via Lex Machina's Enterprise package.

Appellate Analytics Webcast

Lex Machina is hosting a webcast to showcase the new features on April 21, 2022 at noon ET/9am PT with Carla Rydholm (Lex Machina's Senior Director of Product Management,) and Wade Malone (Director of Product Management). To register for the event or view a recording, go here: https://pages.lexmachina.com/Releasing-the-New-Legal-Analytics-for-Appeals-Webcast-2022_LP.html.

