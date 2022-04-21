Prometheus Group Acquires LUCY IMS

Automation, Digitalization, Visibility, and Transparency for Turnaround Events and Contractor Management

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Group, a leading global provider of asset management operations and optimization software, announced the acquisition of LUCY Industrial Management Solutions (IMS), a provider of software solutions designed to optimize the execution of capital-intensive projects by ensuring safety, technical integrity, and timely certification and handover.

With an office in the Netherlands, LUCY IMS's digital platform streamlines and controls construction, mechanical completion, and commissioning processes with an easy-to-use front end accessed by commissioning managers, project managers, inspectors, and contractors in any industry.

"LUCY's innovative solutions are very compelling and provide a critical service to their customers," said Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group. "We are excited to include LUCY into the Prometheus Group platform."

"We believe that LUCY's solutions are a natural fit for Prometheus Group, and we are excited to be joining a clear leader in industrial solutions," says Reinout van Haeringen, CEO and Founder of LUCY IMS. "Prometheus Group provides a wide variety of solutions for asset-intensive organizations, including STO organization and contractor management, and we look forward to integrating our software and expertise in this space with their outstanding products."

The acquisition of LUCY IMS represents the ninth made by Prometheus Group since being acquired by Genstar Capital in 2019.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About Prometheus Group ‍

Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of comprehensive and intuitive plant maintenance operations and optimization software, with a broad platform of solutions addressing the unique idiosyncrasies and requirements of heavy asset operators. Prometheus Group's interconnected platform integrates enterprise asset management from master data to safe work solutions and mobile execution in the field.

Learn more about Prometheus Group here and connect on LinkedIN, Twitter, and YouTube.

About LUCY IMS

LUCY IMS pioneered the Co-Console and Weld-Console solutions for fabrication, welding, and bolting; construction, completion, commissioning, and start-up; and maintenance and modification projects, particularly STO events. LUCY's software solutions integrate with organizational systems to provide advanced work validation, digital evidence and reporting, and safe and consistent collaborations to ensure operational excellence.

Learn more about LUCY IMS here and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

