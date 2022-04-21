ROC NATION SPORTS INTERNATIONAL SIGNS FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER STANDOUT AND USA YOUTH INTERNATIONAL JACK MCGLYNN

The sports agency builds on its successful European football operations, expanding its footprint into MLS with announcement of McGlynn joining roster

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) today announced the signing of its first Major League Soccer player, Jack McGlynn. McGlynn plays center midfield for the Philadelphia Union and the United States U20 National Team.

Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) today announced the signing of its first Major League Soccer player, Jack McGlynn

"It's a great honor to be the first MLS soccer player to sign with Roc Nation Sports International," said McGlynn. "The agency has seen great success over the pond, and I trust them to help me navigate the rest of my career, both on and off the pitch."

McGlynn started his career in Philadelphia in 2019 as a member of the Philadelphia Union Academy. He was awarded his first professional contract with Philadelphia Union 2 in the Spring of 2020, and later that summer was brought up to the first team, signing a homegrown deal with the Union in August. McGlynn solidified his role as a major part of the team during the 2021 regular season and capped off a great year by scoring the winning penalty kick over Nashville SC in the MLS playoffs. He was recently in Argentina with the U.S. U20 National Team for games against world renowned club River Plate and Argentina's U20 National Team.

In February 2022, RNSI announced its expansion into the North American soccer market with the hiring of former USA International and Major League Soccer legend Chris Wingert. Wingert, who played at the top level of MLS for 14 years, announced his retirement as a professional soccer player in 2018 and moved into player representation shortly after. He joined RNSI as Head of International Football, North America. Roc Nation's on-pitch player representation business will, as always, be supported by their commercial, media, social, digital and communications departments.

"We are extremely excited to have Jack on board at Roc Nation Sports International. He is one of the top young players in America and we are looking forward to helping him reach his highest potential, both on the field and off," said Wingert.

RNSI currently boasts a formidable roster of international footballers including Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, Bayern Munich and USMNT's Chris Richards, Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel, and Crystal Palace's Nathan Ferguson.

ABOUT ROC NATION SPORTS INTERNATIONAL

Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), a sub-division of Roc Nation Sports, opened its London office in September 2019, led by Juan Perez, Founder & President of Roc Nation Sports, and Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International & Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified. Founder Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's love of sports led to the natural formation of the specialist division that supports athletes in the same way Roc Nation has been working alongside and advocating for music artists. RNSI's mission is to deliver the most premium and dedicated full-service representation to its world-class athletes and partners. Being different and challenging the status quo is embedded within the agency's DNA and RNSI prides itself on only partnering with athletes and brands that share its ethos. RNSI's roster includes European footballers Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Tyrone Mings and Nathan Ferguson, international rugby players Siya Kolisi, Maro Itoje, Cheslin Kolbe and Ardie Savea as well as cricketers Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi. RNSI also consults for some of the biggest organizations in world sport - A.C Milan, the United Rugby Championship, Mamelodi Sundowns FC and The Sharks.

Roc Nation Sports Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROC NATION