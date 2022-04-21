S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME

INDIANA, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income of $31.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.25%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.88% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.61%.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 1.52%.
  • Strong consumer loan growth of $38.6 million, or 9.8% annualized, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits remain stable with an improvement in the overall deposit mix to lower costing products compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $20.1 million, or 25%, compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Net loan recoveries of $2.0 million drove a negative provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • S&T Bank was named highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region according to J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.*
  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.4%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share compared to a $0.29 per share dividend declared in the prior quarter and a $0.02, or  7.1 percent, increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

"There is a lot to be proud of at S&T this quarter including our recognition by J.D. Power as the highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region. We are honored that our customers have great confidence and trust in us," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "During the quarter, we saw meaningful improvement in our credit quality, strong growth in our consumer loan portfolio and a better net interest margin with an improved outlook."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.7 million to $67.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $68.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans decreased $1.4 million to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income, excluding PPP, increased by $0.7 million compared to the prior quarter, in part due to higher average loans excluding PPP of $54.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 4 basis points to 3.16% compared to 3.12% in the prior quarter. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was primarily due to an improved asset mix and higher loan and securities yields offset by lower PPP.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved with a $20.1 million, or 25%, decrease in nonperforming assets compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease primarily related to the sale of an other real estate owned (OREO) property which reduced nonperforming assets by $6.3 million, the return to accrual of $4.6 million of hotel loans due to improved operating performance and the pay-off of a $4.2 million commercial and industrial (C&I) nonperforming loan. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO was 0.85% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021. Net loan recoveries were $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net loan charge-offs of $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net recoveries primarily related to a $2.5 million recovery on a C&I relationship during the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was negative $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The negative provision was mainly due to the recovery for the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.43% of total portfolio loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other income decreased $0.9 million primarily related to an unfavorable market valuation for a deferred compensation plan. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.5 million due to decreased activity with rising interest rates. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in debit and credit card fees of $0.6 million related to higher debit card activity. Noninterest expense decreased $2.8 million to $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 mainly due to a decrease of $3.4 million in salaries and employee benefits related to higher incentives in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other expense increased $0.5 million related to higher OREO expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.5 billion at December 31, 2021. Securities increased $117.4 million compared to December 31, 2021 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total portfolio loans excluding PPP increased by $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2021. The consumer loan portfolio grew $38.6 million, or 9.8% annualized, with growth in all consumer categories compared to December 31, 2021. Total deposits remain stable with an improvement in the overall deposit mix to lower costing products compared to December 31, 2021. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.4%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share on April 18, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable May 19, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2022.

Conference Call

S&T will host its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 21, 2022. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 44915.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bank recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power.  For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

*S&T Bank received the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", "believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2021


2021



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$64,593


$66,373


$70,232


Investment Securities:







Taxable

4,936


4,173


3,563


Tax-exempt

482


495


813


Dividends

98


94


173


Total Interest and Dividend Income

70,109


71,135


74,781









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

1,853


2,186


3,481


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

523


511


641


Total Interest Expense

2,376


2,697


4,122









NET INTEREST INCOME

67,733


68,438


70,659


Provision for credit losses

(512)


7,128


3,137


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

68,245


61,310


67,522









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities




Debit and credit card

5,063


4,467


4,162


Service charges on deposit accounts

3,974


4,001


3,474


Wealth management

3,242


3,314


2,944


Mortgage banking

1,015


1,528


4,310


Other

1,932


2,794


2,346


Total Noninterest Income

15,226


16,104


17,236









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

23,712


27,144


23,327


Data processing and information technology

4,435


4,668


4,225


Occupancy

3,882


3,624


3,827


Furniture, equipment and software

2,777


2,897


2,640


Professional services and legal

1,949


1,650


1,531


Other taxes

1,537


1,545


1,436


Marketing

1,361


1,346


1,322


FDIC insurance

937


1,044


1,046


Other

6,824


6,271


6,226


Total Noninterest Expense

47,414


50,189


45,580


Income Before Taxes

36,057


27,225


39,178


Income tax expense

6,914


4,748


7,276


Net Income

$29,143


$22,477


$31,902









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

39,351,688


39,351,194


39,268,359


Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,089,933


39,082,285


39,021,208


Diluted earnings per share

$0.74


$0.57


$0.81


Dividends declared per share

$0.29


$0.29


$0.28


Dividend yield (annualized)

3.92%


3.68%


3.34%


Dividends paid to net income

39.06%


50.64%


34.40%


Book value

$30.11


$30.66


$29.75


Tangible book value (1)

$20.49


$21.03


$20.08


Market value

$29.58


$31.52


$33.50


Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.25%


0.94%


1.42%


Return on average shareholders' equity

9.88%


7.39%


11.15%


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

14.61%


10.95%


16.78%


Pre-provision net revenue/ average assets (3)

1.52%


1.44%


1.89%


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

56.82%


59.01%


51.47%









S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2021


2021



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$823,757


$922,215


$671,429


Securities, at fair value

1,028,218


910,793


817,299


Loans held for sale

1,346


1,522


12,794


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,257,955


3,236,653


3,284,555


Commercial and industrial

1,675,316


1,728,969


1,931,711


Commercial construction

398,592


440,962


460,417


Total Commercial Loans

5,331,863


5,406,584


5,676,683


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

912,531


899,956


881,245


Home equity

581,821


564,219


530,350


Installment and other consumer

112,297


107,928


80,646


Consumer construction

25,399


21,303


14,244


Total Consumer Loans

1,632,048


1,593,406


1,506,485


Total Portfolio Loans

6,963,911


6,999,990


7,183,168


Allowance for credit losses

(99,915)


(98,576)


(115,101)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

6,863,996


6,901,414


7,068,067


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

9,349


9,519


12,199


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other assets

332,191


369,642


373,767


Total Assets

$9,432,281


$9,488,529


$9,328,979









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,740,315


$2,748,586


$2,539,594


Interest-bearing demand

1,070,656


979,133


976,225


Money market

1,992,916


2,070,579


2,002,857


Savings

1,117,985


1,110,155


1,036,927


Certificates of deposit

1,038,586


1,088,071


1,320,425


Total Deposits

7,960,458


7,996,524


7,876,028









Borrowings:







Securities sold under repurchase agreements

70,112


84,491


67,417


Short-term borrowings




Long-term borrowings

22,171


22,430


23,282


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,408


54,393


64,097


Total Borrowings

146,691


161,314


154,796


Other liabilities

140,182


124,237


129,877


Total Liabilities

8,247,331


8,282,075


8,160,701









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,184,950


1,206,454


1,168,278


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,432,281


$9,488,529


$9,328,979









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

12.56%


12.71%


12.52%


Tangible common equity / tangible assets (5)

8.91%


9.08%


8.81%


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.85%


9.74%


9.71%


Common equity tier 1 capital

12.26%


12.03%


11.84%


Risk-based capital - tier 1

12.67%


12.43%


12.26%


Risk-based capital - total

14.18%


13.79%


13.93%









S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2021


2021




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$756,141

0.16%

$877,738

0.16%

$302,219

0.09%


Securities, at fair value

1,002,212

2.10%

883,066

2.02%

782,118

2.34%


Loans held for sale

1,545

3.51%

2,057

3.03%

6,360

2.83%


Commercial real estate

3,257,238

3.65%

3,252,946

3.59%

3,253,641

3.76%


Commercial and industrial

1,712,865

3.98%

1,729,014

4.21%

1,957,459

4.31%


Commercial construction

409,264

3.30%

446,219

3.19%

485,269

3.37%


Total Commercial Loans

5,379,367

3.73%

5,428,179

3.76%

5,696,369

3.91%


Residential mortgage

896,268

4.02%

889,758

4.03%

897,427

4.22%


Home equity

570,781

3.43%

558,158

3.37%

532,708

3.65%


Installment and other consumer

109,972

5.44%

103,450

5.63%

79,907

6.33%


Consumer construction

21,833

3.37%

16,203

3.50%

15,908

4.79%


Total Consumer Loans

1,598,854

3.90%

1,567,569

3.90%

1,525,950

4.14%


Total Portfolio Loans

6,978,221

3.77%

6,995,748

3.79%

7,222,319

3.96%


Total Loans

6,979,765

3.77%

6,997,805

3.79%

7,228,679

3.96%


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

9,280

3.40%

9,720

3.06%

11,242

4.94%


Total Interest-earning Assets

8,747,398

3.27%

8,768,329

3.25%

8,324,259

3.67%


Noninterest-earning assets

709,246


722,029


756,273



Total Assets

$9,456,644


$9,490,357


$9,080,532











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$986,639

0.08%

$967,826

0.07%

$895,891

0.10%


Money market

2,055,857

0.15%

2,063,447

0.17%

1,968,779

0.19%


Savings

1,109,048

0.03%

1,090,211

0.03%

995,228

0.06%


Certificates of deposit

1,070,189

0.32%

1,147,664

0.36%

1,344,604

0.65%


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,221,733

0.14%

5,269,148

0.16%

5,204,503

0.27%


Securities sold under repurchase agreements

81,790

0.10%

76,171

0.10%

64,653

0.15%


Short-term borrowings

—%

—%

25,556

0.19%


Long-term borrowings

22,310

1.95%

22,566

1.96%

23,471

2.00%


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,398

2.95%

54,383

2.77%

64,088

3.09%


Total Borrowings

158,498

1.34%

153,120

1.32%

177,768

1.46%


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,380,231

0.18%

5,422,269

0.20%

5,382,271

0.31%


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,879,718


2,861,873


2,538,149



Shareholders' equity

1,196,694


1,206,216


1,160,113



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,456,644


$9,490,357


$9,080,532











Net Interest Margin(6)


3.16%


3.12%


3.47%










S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2021


2021




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)








Commercial loans:


% NPL


% NPL


% NPL


Commercial real estate

$26,699

0.82%

$32,892

1.02%

$98,606

3.00%


Commercial and industrial

14,673

0.90%

19,810

1.15%

18,145

0.94%


Commercial construction

864

0.22%

2,471

0.56%

384

0.08%


Commercial loan held for sale

— %

—%

2,798

NM


Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 

42,236

0.79%

55,173

1.02%

119,933

2.11%


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

7,450

0.82%

8,227

0.91%

11,737

1.33%


Home equity

2,713

0.47%

2,733

0.48%

3,441

0.65%


Installment and other consumer

125

0.11%

158

0.15%

100

0.12%


Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

10,287

0.63%

11,118

0.70%

15,278

1.01%


Total Nonperforming Loans

$52,524

0.75%

$66,291

0.95%

$135,211

1.88%


NM - not meaningful









2022


2021


2021




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Charge-offs

$982


$18,048


$6,532



Recoveries

(3,019)


(393)


(721)



Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs

($2,037)


$17,655


$5,812











Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Commercial loans:








Commercial real estate

$178


$1,352


$698



Commercial and industrial

(2,507)


16,053


4,913



Commercial construction

(1)


(10)


(1)



Total Commercial Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs

(2,330)


17,395


5,610



Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

81


104


71



Home equity

(20)


8


232



Installment and other consumer

232


148


(102)



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

293


260


202



Total Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs

($2,037)


$17,655


$5,812










2022


2021


2021




First


Fourth


First



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Asset Quality Data








Nonperforming loans

$52,524


$66,291


$135,211



OREO

7,028


13,313


1,620



Total Nonperforming assets

59,552


79,604


136,831



Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

15,389


21,774


29,983



Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

10,739


9,921


17,916



Total troubled debt restructurings

26,128


31,695


47,899



Nonperforming loans / total loans

0.75%


0.95%


1.88%



Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.85%


1.13%


1.90%



Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.43%


1.41%


1.60%



Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.44%


1.43%


1.72%



Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

190%


149%


85%



Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs

($2,037)


$17,655


$5,812



Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

(0.12%)


1.02%


0.33%











S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2022


2021


2021



First


Fourth


First


(dollars and shares in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter









(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,950


$1,206,454


$1,168,278


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,557)


(378,871)


(379,911)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,393


$827,583


$788,367


Common shares outstanding

39,352


39,351


39,268


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.49


$21.03


$20.08









(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$118,192


$89,176


$129,378


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,276


(366)


1,464


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$119,468


$90,552


$130,842









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,196,694


$1,206,216


$1,160,113


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,761)


(379,090)


(380,144)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$817,932


$827,126


$779,969


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.61%


10.95%


16.78%









(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$36,057


$27,225


$39,178


Plus: Provision for credit losses

(512)


7,128


3,137


Total

$35,545


$34,353


$42,315


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$144,155


$136,292


$171,611


Average assets

$9,456,644


$9,490,357


$9,080,532


PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.52%


1.44%


1.89%









(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$47,414


$50,189


$45,580


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

67,733


68,438


70,659


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

493


510


664


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$68,226


$68,948


$71,323


Noninterest income

15,226


16,104


17,236


Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities




Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$83,452


$85,052


$88,560


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.82%


59.01%


51.47%









S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2022


2021


2021



First


Fourth


First


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter









(5) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,950


$1,206,454


$1,168,278


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,557)


(378,871)


(379,911)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,393


$827,583


$788,367









Total assets

$9,432,281


$9,488,529


$9,328,979


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,557)


(378,871)


(379,911)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,053,724


$9,109,658


$8,949,068


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.91%


9.08%


8.81%









(6) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$70,109


$71,135


$74,781


Less: interest expense

(2,376)


(2,697)


(4,122)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$67,733


$68,438


$70,659


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

493


510


664


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$68,226


$68,948


$71,323


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$276,694


$273,537


$289,253


Average interest- earning assets

$8,747,398


$8,768,329


$8,324,259


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.16%


3.12%


3.47%









