SSIMWAVE INTEGRATES ZIXI FOR LIVE IP VIDEO EXPERIENCE OPTIMIZATION

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, today announced an integration and partnership with SSIMWAVE®, who have integrated the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) into SSIMPLUS® Live Monitor, a live video quality assurance tool for perceptual video metrics. Joint customers can now measure and trace the viewer experience of Zixi delivery with a highly accurate objective quality metric that replicates the human visual system, guarding against the degradation of video quality across the network.

SSIMPLUS Live Monitor is a unified end-to-end Video Experience Automation platform that assesses and alerts on perceptual video quality in an automated fashion, ensuring users a consistent viewer experience and decreased operational costs. Live Monitor provides a complete solution for monitoring and alerting on viewer experience impacting issues, such as block corruption and lip sync, across thousands of channels around the clock. The software solution provides a very flexible search engine that allows customers to identify, localize, triage, and root issues with minimal effort for any device, network, and stage across a content delivery chain.

The SDVP's Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency, and enables encoder backpressure. The Zixi ZEN Master control plane is also integrated to enable users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, and report on live video streams and devices across, and the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. As part of ZEN Master, Zixi's Intelligent Data Platform aggregates 3 billion data points a day from across the Zixi Enabled Network and uses advanced analytics, machine learning, and Zixi's unique video telemetry data to provide alerts based on patterns and insights that help media companies streamline broadcast operations by focusing their resources to fix errors before they occur and reduce costs from root cause analysis.

With native Zixi support, SSIMPLUS Live Monitor can now be leveraged to generate real-time perceptual video quality performance data for SDVP cloud contribution and distribution feeds, guaranteed reliability with hitless failover to maximize video experience and automated decision with ZEN Master. The SDVP delivers broadcast quality video to and from on-prem and cloud platforms, detailed Quality Assurance of Zixi sources, tracing the video experience across multiple workflows and networks.

"We are proud to welcome SSIMWAVE to the Zixi Enabled Network of partners that have integrated and standardized on the SDVP," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "We have a common mission to make complex deployments simple to consume and manage, and this partnership does that for our customers."

"Zixi is a leader for IP video delivery in the broadcast community and is asked for by the industry's biggest customers," said Carlos Hernandez, Chief Revenue Officer, SSIMWAVE. "This integration gives those big brands the ultra-low latency, guarantee of viewer experience, and the end-to-end management of the workflow they demand."

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 350+ OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

SSIMWAVE® is the creator of the Video Experience Automation category enabling assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services can reduce their operational costs and stop worrying about quality drop-offs. With our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products, customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from an end-to-end solution using the only quality metric that is correlated to human vision. Powered by the two-time Emmy®-awarded SSIMPLUS® quality metric, the SSIMWAVE Video Experience Automation Platform connects to any workflow and operationalizes viewer experience data to remove the guesswork and inconsistency from manual video assurance processes. Plugging into the content creation, contribution, distribution, and delivery steps, customers are able to scale their quality assurance function beyond non-metric-based processes so that they can deliver a consistent quality of experience to their distributors and subscribers. SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 and is located in Waterloo, Canada where the top streaming providers all over the world are served.

